‘Thank you for loving Im Sol': Kim Hye Yoon waves farewell to Lovely Runner in heartfelt posts; see here

Kim Hye Yoon recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram bidding farewell to Lovely Runner and her character, Im Sol. The drama, based on a beloved web novel and written by Lee Si Eun of True Beauty fame, revolves around a time-traveling romance plot which asks the ultimate question: "What lengths will you go to if you could save your ultimate bias from his tragic fare?"

In Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae of ECLIPSE (played by Byeon Woo Seok). Determined to save him, Sol journeys back in time to alter his fate.

Kim Hye Yoon bids farewell to Im Sol and Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon has shared final farewell posts for her K-drama Lovely Runner and her character, Im Sol, bidding goodbye to both after the series' successful and enduring run, which captured the hearts of many fans. Kim Hye Yoon portrayed Im Sol, a character who embodies warmth, strength, vulnerability, and selfless love with finesse throughout the story. Saying goodbye to a character like that is bittersweet for everyone involved.

In the first shared post with the caption "Goodbye Sol-i," there are various vintage pictures as well as candid snapshots of the cast, including Byeon Woo Seok and Song Geon Hee. These behind-the-scenes moments of the show bring a sweet nostalgia for everyone as we bid farewell to Im Sol together.

Actor Song Geon Hee, who portrays Kim Tae Sung on the show, wrote, “Please be happy always, Im Sol,” and she replied with “It was fun Kim Tae Sung” adding another layer of nostalgia and evoking bittersweet feelings for fans. Actress Choi Hee Jin, who previously worked with Byeon Woo Seok in Strong Girl Nam Soon, also extended her greetings, saying, “Thank you, Sol-i…… You worked hard,” to which Hye Yoon responded with a sweet “Thank you”.

The second picture featured a heartfelt and lengthy caption where Im Sol expressed gratitude to her character Im Sol and her fans, saying, "I was so happy and grateful to have lived a part of my life under the name of Im Sol. I hope your happiness matches the tears I've shed. Sol, I've learned so much from you, and you've brought me so much joy. I wish you all the best. To my fans, thank you for your love and for loving Im Sol." The pictures were adorable, taken from the set of Lovely Runner, with all of them capturing the bright smile and beautiful aura of Kim Hye Yoon including the finale wedding scenes.

Song Ji Ho, who portrays Im Guem, Im Sol's brother, commented, "Be happy, dongsaeng🤝," while the villain of the show, Kim Young Soo, portrayed by the sweet actor Heo Hyung Kyu in real life, wrote, "May you always receive love in a world without Youngsoo." These pictures mark the end of the beautiful journey that both Im Sol and Lovely Runner have gone through, alongside their fans.

More about Lovely Runner

After 16 episodes and eight weeks filled with excitement, laughter, emotions, and love, Lovely Runner has reached its conclusion with the finale airing on May 28th. Saying goodbye to Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) is tough, but the ending was immensely satisfying to watch. This couple blessed us with some of the most memorable romantic moments in K-dramaland, leaving an enduring impact beyond just the series finale.

The series exemplified the true essence of selflessness, generosity, and resilience in pursuit of love and goals. The series delved into the poetic notions of soulmates and destiny: the idea that certain connections are inevitable, no matter the difficulties. In this K-drama, we witnessed the complexities of time, the profound feelings of grief and loss, and the humor that can surface even in the darkest moments. Above all, it illuminated the beauty of a life enriched by love and hope as everyone found their own ending.

Despite facing challenges such as limited promotions and production delays, the series emerged as a global sensation, thanks to its top-notch intriguing plot, masterful direction, and the remarkable talent of its cast. Undoubtedly one of the highlights of 2024, its enduring legacy will undoubtedly inspire many future K-dramas to come.

