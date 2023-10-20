‘Thank you sweet Jimin’: BTS member wants Charlie Puth to have fun in South Korea, sends signed album

BTS member Jimin showed his friendship to American singer Charlie Puth as he gifted his first solo album FACE and a message welcoming him to South Korea. Charlie Puth is all set for his concert in South Korea from October 20 to. Ahead of his performance, fans are excited to attend his concert.

BTS’ Jimin receives shoutout from Charlie Puth for a considerate gift

BTS member Jimin gifted his album FACE to American singer Charlie Puth. The signed copy came with a message for the artist. It read, ‘Have fun in Korea’. Charlie Puth will be performing in South Korea from October 20 to 22. Ahead of his tour, Jimin welcomed the artist with a thoughtful gift and message.

Charlie Puth also took the time to thank Jimin on his Instagram. The singer shared a picture of the album that he received which had a lovely message on it. He uploaded it to his story and wrote, ‘Thank you sweet Jimin’. BTS and Charlie Puth go way back together when member Jungkook covered one of his songs and received a shoutout from the artist. Since then, BTS and Charlie Puth have shown their support and love for each other not only online but also through collaborations like Left and Right.

Earlier, Charlie Puth had posted pictures with the captions of Jungkook’s 3D lyrics. This led fans to speculate that Jungkook might make a surprise appearance at Charlie Puth’s upcoming concert in South Korea.

Jimin’s upcoming documentary Jimin’s Production Diary

Earlier this month it was announced that Jimin would be releasing his first documentary titled Jimin’s Production Diary. The documentary will contain clips of the production process of the idol’s first solo album FACE and his activities. Opening up about his solo project, he also mentioned that he was a little nervous as FACE was his solo work and he had to do it without the members. Jimin’s Production Diary will be released on October 23.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin unveils solo documentary Jimin's Production Diary release date; first teaser trailer, poster out