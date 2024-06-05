'Thankful BTS members are soldiers': J-Hope reveals heartfelt fan message at Army Presentation contest where he won grand prize

At the Strong Warrior, Army! Presentation Contest on June 4, BTS’ J-Hope shone as he participated alongside 170 soldiers and civilian employees. His heartfelt speech, expressing pride in serving the Republic of Korea and sharing fans' gratitude, captivated audiences. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await his discharge in October, celebrating his recent achievement with immense pride.

BTS’ J-Hope opens up on motivation from fans at Army Presentation contest

On June 4, the South Korean army held the Strong Warrior, Army! Presentation Contest, featuring around 170 soldiers and civilian employees. Among the participants was BTS’ J-Hope, whose presence at the event captivated fans with his handsome appearance and heartfelt speech.

J-Hope’s presentation, shared on the National Defense News YouTube channel, expressed his immense pride in serving as a soldier for the Republic of Korea. He recounted a touching encounter with a Korean fan who expressed deep gratitude for the BTS members' dedication to their country. The fan’s words resonated with J-Hope, who said,

Following his speech, J-Hope was awarded the grand prize for the event, which included a 500,000 KRW (equivalent to 360 USD) reward. This accolade is just the latest in a series of honors J-Hope has received during his military enlistment, reflecting his commitment and exemplary service.

Fans were quick to celebrate J-Hope’s achievement, sharing their pride and joy across social media. J-Hope, currently serving as a sergeant, is set to discharge from the military in October later this year, an eagerly anticipated event for fans worldwide, along with the awaited return of the other BTS members.

More details about BTS members’ military journeys until now

As Jin's return from military service approaches, BTS members continue to demonstrate their dedication. Earlier this year, SUGA began basic training, while V joined the ROK Army's 2nd division after training alongside RM. Jimin and Jungkook serve in the 5th Infantry Division alongside Jin, who concludes his service in June 2024. J-Hope will complete his duty by October 2024. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await their 2025 reunion, anticipating a revitalized BTS.

