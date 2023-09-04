'Thanks to Joong Ki Hyung…': Throwback to when Park Bo Gum's heartfelt speech left Song Joong Ki in tears

Park Bo Gum made a heartfelt speech during the acceptance of the Top Excellence in Acting Award in 2017. He mentioned Song Joong Ki and many other people who played huge or trivial roles in his journey. His sincere speech brought tears to Song Joong Ki's eyes, an emotional moment for every Park Bo Gum-Song Joong Ki fan.

Park Bo Gum's speech made Song Joong Ki cry

The actor is known worldwide for his role as the prince in the K-drama Love in the Moonlight starring Kim Yoo Jung, Kwak Dong Yeon, and more. Being a humble person, he did not expect to win the Top Excellence in Acting Award at the KBS Drama Awards in 2017 for his role. As he was called upon the stage, he was welcomed by applause and roars from the audience. Thanking God, he began to shed tears confessing that he could see his shortcomings during the filming of Love in the Moonlight and the nomination itself was an honor. Park Bo Gum said, "While doing Love in the Moonlight I felt I was not my best and during that time for giving me good advice, I would like to thank Joong Ki Hyung".

While Park Bo Gum was crying, Song Joong Ki also could not hold back his tears. Park Bo Gum named every single person he could remember who had helped him reach that stage and expressed his sincere gratitude towards them. The two actors were under the same agency Blossom Entertainment at that time and are known for their close friendship. The two have been very supportive of each other as the Vincenzo actor helped Park Bo Gum during his hard times as a senior and a friend.

Park Bo Gum's recent activities

The Record of the Youth actor was seen in Japan with close BTS member V for a brand endorsement event in August. He was seen showing his support for V on his upcoming solo debut album Layover through his Instagram post. He is preparing for the K-drama You Have Done Well and will be seen alongside popular singer-actor IU. You Have Done Well is set in the 50s and will depict the adventurous lives of the two lead characters.

