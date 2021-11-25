Thanksgiving Day 2021: 6 Hallyu stars we are eternally grateful for featuring Lee Min Ho and more

Thanksgiving Day is the day to give thanks to everything we are grateful for. K- Dramas and the actors are one of them as we are sure all the readers can relate to this. K-Dramas are a way for us to share our emotions, relieve stress and enjoy our down time and none of that would have been possible if these stars did not bring those dramas to the viewers and make them fall in love with their characters. So, here are the 6 Hally stars that we are eternally grateful for:-

Lee Min Ho is a complete Hallyu heartthrob, to say the least, as one can see the sheer impact he has in India alone. Known for his good looks, great acting skills and dreamy personality, it is definitely an understatement to say that every drama he has starred in has done well. He gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in ‘Boys Over Flowers’ (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’ (2016) and ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ (2020). He is the most followed South Korean actor on social media and that says something.

Jun Ji Hyun is another Hallyu star that has completely had the fans go crazy over her versatile acting skills and unmatched looks. Since the 2000s, Jun Ji Hyun has taken over the industry with notable roles in films like ‘My Sassy Girl’ (2001), which turned out to be one of the highest grossing Korean comedies of all time. Her comedic talent can also be seen in dramas like ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’ where she played a lovestruck mermaid who was lost in the human world and ‘My Love from the Star’ where she was a top star with an attitude who comes across an alien. Her recent work like the ‘Kingdom’ spinoff ‘Ashin of the North’ or the high budgeted drama ‘Jirisan’- both projects ventured after a long hiatus and these two show that she still has the charm of a long running Hallyu star.

His name alone can bring a smile to many fans’ faces and why shouldn’t it, he is a complete sweetheart! He began his career in dramas like ‘Dream High 2’, ‘A Witch’s Love’ and more. He gained popularity in 2015 as the hilarious ‘Oh Ri On’ in ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ and the dreamy ‘Ji Sung Joon’ in ‘She Was Pretty’. His most significant roles were Ko Dong Man in ‘Fight For My Way’ and the self-obsessed CEO Lee Young Joon in ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’. Park starred in the occult film The Divine Fury (2019). He also made a guest appearance in the Oscar-winning movie ‘Parasite’ (2019). In 2020, Park starred in JTBC's drama ‘Itaewon Class’ as a restaurant owner, based on the webtoon of the same name. The drama was a success, and was praised for its interesting story development and colorful performances.

A powerhouse of the K-Drama industry, an ethereal beauty and so much more- Song Hye Kyo truly has it all! She began her career in the popular drama ‘Autumn In My Heart’ (2000), ‘Full House’ (2004), ‘That Winter, the Wind Blows’ (2013), ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), and ‘Encounter’ (2018). Her recent drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ has come after her long hiatus and it just goes to show how she will never lose the spark as she looks just as youthful as she did in ‘Autumn In My Heart’ or ‘Full House’. With such a variety of dramas under her belt, she just has had an upward trajectory.

Song Joong Ki, the ever-so-youthful actor that adapts to every role definitely we are eternally grateful for. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ (2010) and the variety show ‘Running Man’ (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series ‘The Innocent Man’ (2012), ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016) and ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ (2019). His role as Captain Yoo Shi Jin made many viewers forever fans of him. His most recent drama ‘Vincenzo’ (2021) caused another uproar as the viewers loved him as the expressive and hilarious South Korean-born Italian mafia Vincenzo Cassano.

She is a beauty and a classic Hallyu star that gained recognition in dramas like ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (2003) and ‘Tree of Heaven’ (2006). Her most notable roles were in dramas like ‘You're Beautiful’ (2009), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), ‘Pinocchio’ (2014–2015), ‘Doctors’ (2016) and ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ (2018–2019). Her most recent drama and film ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’ and ‘#Alive’ showed her side as a fighter and survivor, making her even cooler in the eyes of her fans. On November 23, 2021, it was announced that Park Shin Hye is pregnant and is preparing for marriage with Choi Tae Joon, they are planning to hold a private wedding ceremony on January 22, 2022, in Seoul.

