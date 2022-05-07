Thar to Home Shanti: Latest films & web series to watch on the weekend

As this busy week comes to an end, it’s time to switch off your work mode and get into chilling mode. To help you do that, we are back with our weekly watch-list suggestions. This week too, the OTT platforms had a number of new films and series coming out. From Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s Thar, to Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa’s Home Shanti, there have been releases of different genres. So, whether you like thrillers, anthologies, or sweet family dramas, there’s something for everyone. Check out the list below!

Thar

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s Thar is streaming on Netflix from the 6th of May. Raj Singh Chaudhary’s film follows Siddharth (Harsh), an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor) investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth, will that encounter be the only one? The mix of intriguing characters, thrilling plotline and picturesque view of arid deserts will surely keep you on the edge of your seats.

Home Shanti

Starring veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, and new talents Chakori Dwivedi, and Poojan Chhabra, the slice-of-life drama, Home Shanti, revolves around the Joshi family's long-harboured dream of becoming homeowners for the first time. The series, penned by Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, has been helmed by Aakanksha Dua. It’s streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Stories On The Next Page

Stories On The Next Page is an anthology about three relationships. Based on the theme of closure, this anthology is written and directed by Brinda Mitra. It’s streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from the 6th of May. The first story ‘Sunshowers’ stars Renuka Shahane and Rajeshwari Sachdev. The second story is titled Balloo & Mowgli and stars Abhishek Banerjee & Ditipriya Roy. The third story is called ‘Reunion’ features Namit Das and Bhupendra Jadawat.

Mai

Clean Slate Filmz production Mai stars Sakshi Tanwar and is streaming on Netflix. The trailer featured Sakshi in the role of a helpless mother Sheel whose daughter Gudiya (played by Wamiqa Gabbi) is murdered. What appears as a road accident has several nasty truths lying beneath it and involves some high-profile people. And while everyone tries to brush off the case, Sheel is adamant to seek justice for her daughter and avenge her death.

