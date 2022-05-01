From Thar to Jhund; Watch these 8 new films and web series on OTT in May

The month of April has ended and we were delighted to watch some fresh stories. From Dasvi to Mai, filmmakers kept us hooked to our screens with unique storylines. This new month brings several interesting movies and web series on OTT platforms and we are sure, the list will leave you excited. Sit back, and gear up with a tub of popcorn for an exciting month forward.

Here is a list of upcoming Indian movies/web series:

Thar

The real-life father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are set to entertain fans with their first film together. Netflix's upcoming film Thar will premiere on May 6. This thriller also marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary.

Available on: Netflix

Release Date: May 6

Jhund

Over a month after its theatre release, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund is now all set for its OTT release. Directed by 'Sairat' fame Nagraj Manjule, is based on the life of Vijay Barse; a real-life hero and founder of Slum Soccer, an organisation that works for the wellbeing and development of children from underprivileged backgrounds with an acumen to play football.

Available on: ZEE5

Release Date: May 6

Baked Season 3

Baked season 3 revolves around three university flatmates who decided to start a midnight food delivery service. This series will show the adventurous journey of the trio who take a break from their mundane routine and go to the hill for a vacation. The series casts Pranay Manchanda, Shantanu Anam, Manik Papneja, and Kriti Vij in lead roles.

Available on: Voot

Release Date: May 2

Stories on the next page

This micro-anthology film explores three different relationships. Directed by debutant director Brinda Mitra, the film features Abhishek Bannerjee, Ditipriya Roy, Namit Das, Bhupendra Jadawat, Veebha Anand, Renuka Shahane, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Syed Raza.

Available on: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: May 6

Home Shanti The family drama-comedy series Home Shanti starring Supriya Pathak Kapur and Manoj Pahwa is all set to stream on OTT platform. Available on: Disney+ Hotstar Release Date: May 6 Modern Love Mumbai Modern Love Mumbai helmed by John Carney explores six different heart-warming stories about discovering love. Available on: Amazon Prime Release Date: May 13 Escaype Live The upcoming series shows how six social media users struggle to win fame through social media app called Escaype Live. Available on: Disney+ Hotstar Release Date: May 20 Kashmir Files The Hindi drama film based on the lives of all Kashmiri Hindus is now set to stream on OTT platform. The film stars Anupam Kher in the lead role. Available on: ZEE5 Release Date: May 13

Also Read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on making off beat film choices like Thar: Can choose due to family's decade-long work