That That by PSY feat. SUGA clinches Most Katchy Song of the Year Award at HallyuTalk Awards 2, fans are happy

That That by PSY (feat. SUGA of BTS) has won the Most Katchy Song of the Year award at The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0. The second edition of these awards took place on August 24th. With a total of 15 categories, the event celebrated the love of Hallyu fans for their favorite Korean artists, performers, and shows.

That Tha' is the remarkable collaborative effort between PSY, who shook the world with his iconic single Gangnam Style in 2012, and SUGA, a cherished member of the renowned boy group BTS. This dynamic song was unleashed on April 29th, and since its release, fans have been captivated by its rhythm, unable to resist both its beats and dancing to its infectious melodies.

Crafted collaboratively by PSY and SUGA, the song earned itself a spot on Billboard's esteemed list, The 25 Best K-pop Songs of 2022' With its irresistibly groovy tune, the track prompts fans to jump up and sway every time it graces the airwaves. Indeed, it's an understatement to declare that 'That That' has solidified its place as a true fan favorite.

