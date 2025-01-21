‘That’s why I cut…’: Song Hye Kyo opens up about working with Gong Yoo for upcoming period drama Slowly and Intensely

Song Hye Kyo, the popular South Korean actress is currently filming for the upcoming K-drama Slowly and Intensely opposite the talented Gong Yoo. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her role in the show and the changes she made for it. Moreover, she is also appearing in the upcoming movie Dark Nuns alongside Jeon Yeo Been.

On January 21, 2025, Song Hye Kyo appeared at the press screening of Dark Nuns alongside Jeon Yeo Been. She was asked about various aspects of the film alongside her upcoming project Slowly and Intensely with megastar Gong Yoo. She shared that filming for the show began two weeks ago and described it as a fresh experience since it is a period drama. She noted that she even cut her hair for the role, adding that while things still feel unfamiliar, the positive atmosphere created by her co-workers makes her optimistic about the project.

She also spoke about her collaboration with writer Noh Hee Kyung, highlighting the extensive discussions and script readings they had before filming commenced. Beyond work, she mentioned that she and the writer often engage in casual, wide-ranging conversations during their meetings.

Dark Nuns is the second part of the legendary movie The Priests, starring Kang Dong Won, which was released back in 2015. The story tells the gripping story of Hee Joon, a young boy possessed by an evil spirit, and his relentless efforts to save him. Sister Junia, determined to rescue Hee Joon, embarks on a perilous journey, joined by Sister Michaela, who offers her support despite the chaos surrounding them.

While Father Paolo, a psychiatrist, believes that medical intervention holds the key to curing Hee Joon, Father Andrea takes a different approach, performing exorcisms in a desperate bid to rid the boy of the dark force. Together, they navigate a battle of faith, science, and willpower in their fight against evil.

Song Hye Kyo steps into the role of Sister Junia, joined by Jeon Yeo Been as Sister Michaela, Lee Jin Wook as Father Paolo, and Moon Woo Jin as Hee Joon. The upcoming film is set to be released on January 24, 2025.

