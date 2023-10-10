The 2023 Fact Music Awards Winners List: BTS, V, Jimin, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and more grab nods

Founded in 2019, The Fact Music Awards relies on a combination of objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges, and support and participation scores from fans both domestically and internationally to determine its winners. The award show brought together an exciting array of attendees, ranging from recently debuted groups like RIIZE to the enduring figures of the Korean music industry, such as Lim Young-woong. Furthermore, the event welcomed several soloists who have recently embarked on their individual journeys, with some of them clinching trophies to take home. Given the trust the award show has garnered from K-pop fans over the years, there was heightened anticipation regarding which artists would rightfully earn recognition. Each year, the award show's diverse nomination categories celebrate various artists for their significant contributions to the Hallyu Wave, and three nominations are reserved for fan participation, adding an interactive element to the event.

The 2023 edition of The Fact Music Awards (TMAs) occurred on October 10 at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon. BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, Stray Kids, aespa, ITZY and more won awards. Similar to the previous year, the event was hosted by Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo, featuring a dazzling lineup of idols from various groups and entertainment companies.

Here is the full list of winners for this year’s awards-

Next Leader- ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE

Hottest Award- BOYNEXTDOOR, Xikers

Artist Of The Year (Bonsang)- NewJeans, Stray Kids, NMIXX, aespa, TREASURE, IVE, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, ATEEZ, Lim Young Woong

Fan N Star Best Ads. Award- Lim Young Woong

Best Solo Performer Award- Kwon Eunbi

FAN N STAR Choice Award Group- BTS

Best Band Performer Award- Jannabi

FAN N STAR Choice Award Soloist- Lim Young Woong

Idol Plus Popularity Award- BTS’ Jimin

World Best Performer- IVE

Listener’s Choice- NewJeans

Best Spring Music- Lee Chan Won

Fourstar Award- Stray Kids

Best Summer Music- BTS’ Take Two

Best Fall Music- BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing

Best Winter Music- Lim Young Woong

Worldwide Icon-aespa

Daesang (Biggest Award)-SEVENTEEN

