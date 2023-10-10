The 2023 Fact Music Awards Winners List: BTS, V, Jimin, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and more grab nods
BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, Stray Kids, aespa, ITZY and more won awards at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards. Find the full winners list inside.
Founded in 2019, The Fact Music Awards relies on a combination of objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges, and support and participation scores from fans both domestically and internationally to determine its winners. The award show brought together an exciting array of attendees, ranging from recently debuted groups like RIIZE to the enduring figures of the Korean music industry, such as Lim Young-woong. Furthermore, the event welcomed several soloists who have recently embarked on their individual journeys, with some of them clinching trophies to take home. Given the trust the award show has garnered from K-pop fans over the years, there was heightened anticipation regarding which artists would rightfully earn recognition. Each year, the award show's diverse nomination categories celebrate various artists for their significant contributions to the Hallyu Wave, and three nominations are reserved for fan participation, adding an interactive element to the event.
The 2023 edition of The Fact Music Awards (TMAs) occurred on October 10 at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon. BTS, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, Stray Kids, aespa, ITZY and more won awards. Similar to the previous year, the event was hosted by Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo, featuring a dazzling lineup of idols from various groups and entertainment companies.
Here is the full list of winners for this year’s awards-
Next Leader- ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE
Hottest Award- BOYNEXTDOOR, Xikers
Artist Of The Year (Bonsang)- NewJeans, Stray Kids, NMIXX, aespa, TREASURE, IVE, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, ATEEZ, Lim Young Woong
Fan N Star Best Ads. Award- Lim Young Woong
Best Solo Performer Award- Kwon Eunbi
FAN N STAR Choice Award Group- BTS
Best Band Performer Award- Jannabi
FAN N STAR Choice Award Soloist- Lim Young Woong
Idol Plus Popularity Award- BTS’ Jimin
World Best Performer- IVE
Listener’s Choice- NewJeans
Best Spring Music- Lee Chan Won
Fourstar Award- Stray Kids
Best Summer Music- BTS’ Take Two
Best Fall Music- BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing
Best Winter Music- Lim Young Woong
Worldwide Icon-aespa
Daesang (Biggest Award)-SEVENTEEN
