The 8 Show Quiz: How well do you know Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee starrer survival thriller?

The 8 Show is the latest South Korean series which features amazing stars like Chun Woo Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Jeong Min, Lee Yul Eum, Park Hae Joon, Lee Zoo Young, Moon Jeong Hee, and Bae Seon Woo. The drama quickly entered Netflix's most-watched non-English TV show worldwide on its premiere week.

More about The 8 Show

The 8 Show is based on the webtoons Money Game and Pie Game by Bae Jin Soo. Han Jae Rim directed the drama and wrote the script. He also created Emergency Declaration, The King, The Show Must Go On and more. The 8 Show tells the story of eight people who agree to participate in a reality show Money Game. The contestants have to go through tough circumstances and be cut off from the rest of the world for 100 days. They are allowed to share the prize money but they use and spend on while playing the game would cost 1000 times more and would be deducted from the prize money.