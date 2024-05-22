The 8 Show starring Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee becomes 7th most-watched non-English TV show worldwide in premiere week

The 8 Show is a thriller survival drama featuring Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee which tells the story of eight people who agree to be a part of a game show to earn money. The drama entered global charts and became the 7th most-watched television series for the week. Ryu Jun Yeol is known for his performances in Reply 1988 and Lost. Chun Woo Hee has impressed with projects like The Wailing and Be Melodramatic.

The 8 Show becomes 7th most watched non-English TV show in three days

On May 22, Netflix revealed that The 8 Show took the 7th place on their Top 10 non-English TV show list from May 13 to May 19. The drama was released on May 17 and it took only 3 days to enter the chart. The series achieved 1.7 million viewers within just three days of its release.

More about The 8 Show

The 8 Show premiered on May 17 and is streaming on Netflix. Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jeong Min, Lee Yul Eum, Park Hae Joon, Lee Joo Young, Moon Jeong Hee and Bae Sung Woo take on the main roles. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The drama is based on the webtoons Money Game and Pie Game by Bae Jin Soo. Han Jae Rim directed the drama and wrote the script. He also created Emergency Declaration, The King, The Show Must Go On, and more. He is also directing the upcoming historical K-drama Delusion in which Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee were supposed to take the lead. But the actors exited the project.

The 8 Show follows the journey of eight individuals who sign up for a reality show called Money Game. Contestants must endure challenging situations and isolation from the outside world for a period of 100 days. While they can split the prize money, every penny they spend during the game will be multiplied by 1000 and subtracted from their winnings.

ALSO READ: Hospital Playlist's Jung Kyung Ho to play lawyer who sees ghosts in Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin; to release in 2025