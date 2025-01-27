The Art of Negotiation FIRST teaser: Lee Je Hoon, Sung Dong Il and more are ready to fight with contracts in intense corporate showdown; watch

The Art of Negotiation is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Je Hoon in the leading role. The first trailer of the show has been released, showcasing the actor taking up a role as an expert negotiator. The plot of the show follows the cutthroat corporate world where battles are fought with contracts.

On January 27, 2025, the production team of The Art of Negotiation released the first teaser featuring Lee Je Hoon as Yoon Joo No. The video opens with the Sanin Group eagerly preparing for the return of ‘White Snake’ Yoon Joo No. He describes mergers and acquisitions as a battlefield where contracts are the weapons, setting the stage for intense negotiation challenges. Despite resistance from within the company, Yoon Joo No confidently follows his own strategy, cementing his reputation as a leader in the field.

As challenges against him grow, Yoon Joo No stays determined, expressing strong confidence in the potential of M&A. With his team by his side, he takes charge of negotiations with unwavering focus. Facing constant attempts to undermine him, the teaser highlights his expertise in navigating the complexities of negotiation, aiming to maximize profits while minimizing losses.

Watch The Art of Negotiation trailer

The plot follows legendary M&A expert Yoon Joo No, renowned for his unparalleled negotiation skills, as he navigates high-stakes corporate deals. Lawyers O Sun Yeong and Choi Jin Sun work alongside him, forming a formidable team that tackles complex mergers and acquisitions involving major corporations.

Advertisement

Lee Je Hoon as Yoon Joo No is expected to add his own flavor to the character. The actor has new projects lined up for 2025, including Taxi Driver Season 3 and Signal Season 2. He has appeared in multiple shows such as Chief Detective 1958, Taxi Driver Season 2, Big Bet Season 2, One Dollar Lawyer, and Signal, among others.

Besides Lee Je Hoon, the cast list includes Ahn Hyun Ho, Sung Dong Il, Kim Dae Myung, Cha Gang Yun, and more. Directed by Ahn Pan Seok, acclaimed for works like The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, One Spring Night, and Something in the Rain, the director is set to delve into the office genre. The show is set to be released on March 8, 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘I love beautiful things’: Byeon Woo Seok addresses Kim Soo Hyun’s ‘confession’ and compliments his visuals