The Astronaut: 3 pretty aspects of BTS’ Jin logo trailer for upcoming solo release
BIGHIT MUSIC released the logo trailer for BTS’ Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ and it is an adventure.
On October 19th, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency, announced the release of Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' through Weverse. 'The Astronaut' is expected to be a gift to ARMY, as Jin made it with his affection for ARMY. Here are some pretty aspects of the logo trailer :-
1. The story
The logo trailer begins with an astronaut stepping out of a spaceship and swimming in a 'quiet' space where sometimes meteors float. The screen changes soon, and the astronaut who wanders around the chaotic realm where rocks like asteroids fly at high speed finds a mysterious light in the darkness.
2. The music
The astral-inspired music plays quietly in the background as the astronaut finds his way through deep space. It gives us an understanding of how Jin is planning to create the song for his solo release and it's kept the ARMYs excited!
3. The concept
Known to have songs like ‘Moon’, Jin seems to be interested in the astral featured songs and he is creating a song that will be like an emotional goodbye to ARMYs before he leaves for his military enlistment!
According to the promotion map, BTS' Jin will release the poster for 'The Astronaut' on October 20th, concept photos on October 24-26th, and the music video teaser on October 27th and Jin will release the solo single on October 28th. With the release of a single, Jin will show off his colorful charms through various activities.
Kim Seokjin, also known professionally as Jin, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of BTS. He has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Awake’ in 2016, ‘Epiphany’ in 2018, and ‘Moon’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. In 2019, he released his first independent song, the digital track ‘Tonight’. He also appeared on the 2016 soundtrack for ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ alongside bandmate V. Jin has received critical praise for his falsetto and emotional range as a singer.
