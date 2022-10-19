The Astronaut: 3 pretty aspects of BTS’ Jin logo trailer for upcoming solo release

On October 19th, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency, announced the release of Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' through Weverse. 'The Astronaut' is expected to be a gift to ARMY, as Jin made it with his affection for ARMY. Here are some pretty aspects of the logo trailer :-

The logo trailer begins with an astronaut stepping out of a spaceship and swimming in a 'quiet' space where sometimes meteors float. The screen changes soon, and the astronaut who wanders around the chaotic realm where rocks like asteroids fly at high speed finds a mysterious light in the darkness.

2. The music

The astral-inspired music plays quietly in the background as the astronaut finds his way through deep space. It gives us an understanding of how Jin is planning to create the song for his solo release and it's kept the ARMYs excited!

3. The concept

Known to have songs like ‘Moon’, Jin seems to be interested in the astral featured songs and he is creating a song that will be like an emotional goodbye to ARMYs before he leaves for his military enlistment!