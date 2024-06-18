The Atypical Family lands 1st spot on buzzworthy drama rankings in final week; Jung Ryeo Won, Jang Ki Yong top actors' list

The Atypical Family has claimed the top spot as the most buzzworthy drama in its finale week. Actors Jung Ryeo Won and Jang Ki Yong have topped the actors' list, according to Good Data Corporation’s weekly rankings.

These rankings are determined based on data collected from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions about dramas currently airing or scheduled to air soon.

Top K-dramas of the week and leading cast

In its final week on air, The Atypical Family surged to the top spot as the most buzzworthy TV drama. Alongside this achievement, the drama's leads, Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee, secured notable positions on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, with Jang Ki Yong at No. 2 and Chun Woo Hee at No. 4.

Chun Woo Hee notably secured two spots in this week’s top 10 actor list again, ranking at No. 4 for her role in The Atypical Family and also claiming No. 10 for her performance in Netflix’s The 8 Show. In addition, SBS’ drama, Connection, advanced to No. 2 on the drama list this week, with its star Ji Sung rising to No. 5 on the actor list.

Jung Ryeo Won claimed the top spot on this week’s actor list for tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, which climbed to No. 3 on the drama list. Her co-star Wi Ha Joon also made a significant leap to No. 3 on the actor list. Meanwhile, tvN’s The Player 2: Master of Swindlers debuted strongly at No. 4 on the drama list, with star Song Seung Heon entering the actor rankings at No. 9.

Advertisement

In its final week on air, JTBC’s Frankly Speaking secured the No. 5 spot on the drama list, with star Go Kyung Pyo ascending to No. 6 on the actor list. Meanwhile, MBC’s Bitter Sweet Hell maintained its position at No. 6 on the drama list, while leading lady Kim Hee Sun climbed to No. 8 on the actor list this week.

Top 10 TV dramas that generated the most buzz this week

JTBC’s The Atypical Family SBS’ Connection tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon tvN’s The Player 2: Master of Swindlers JTBC’s Frankly Speaking MBC’s Bitter Sweet Hell” ENA’s Crash KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic MBN’s Missing Crown Prince KBS2’s Dare to Love Me

Top 10 drama actors that generated the mist buzz this week

Jung Ryeo Won of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Jang Ki Yong od The Atypical Family Wi Ha Joon of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Chun Woo Hee of The Atypical Family Ji Sung of Connection Go Kyung Pyo of Frankly Speaking Roh Jeong Eui of Hierarchy Kim Hee Sun of Bitter Sweet Hell Song Seung Heon of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers Chun Woo Hee of The 8 Show

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Atypical Family star Chun Woo Hee pays touching tribute to late actor Lee Sun Kyun at 60th Baeksang Arts Awards