The Atypical Family with Jang Ki Yong-Chun Woo Hee ranks 6th on Global Top 10 non-English TV shows; marks its 3rd week on chart

The Atypical Family is an ongoing fantasy romance starring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong. The drama has found itself a spot in the Global Top 10 TV shows (non-English) category for three consecutive weeks. With the release of the latest episode, the drama has achieved its personal best viewership ratings in South Korea as well. Here are the details.

The Atypical Family takes 6th spot on Global Top 10 TV shows (non-English) category

On May 29, Netflix revealed that The Atypical Family featuring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong ranked 6th on their Global Top 10 TV shows (non-English) category chart. This was the third consecutive week for the drama to be placed on the chart. For the week starting from May 20 to May 26, it garnered 1.6 million viewers on the streaming platform.

More about The Atypical Family

The JTBC drama The Atypical Family premiered on May 4 and is streaming on Netflix. There will be 12 episodes in total. New episodes will be airing every Saturday and Sunday.

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

The project is directed by Jo Hyun Taek who is also known for Snoedrop, SKY Castle and more. Joo Hwa Mi has written the script. She has also written, Introverted Boss, Marriage, Not Dating and more.

Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong, Go Doo Shim and Kim Su Hyun will be appearing in the lead roles.

