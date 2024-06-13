Chun Woo Hee is a prominent South Korean actress who has gained immense popularity recently for her phenomenal performance in the K-drama series The Atypical Family. Moreover, she has also appeared in the web series The 8 Show, which has received attention from the audience. However, the actress has revealed that at the beginning of her career, she had difficulty finding work due to her unconventional looks.

Chun Woo Hee reveals she did not initially find work

On June 12, 2024, Chun Woo Hee made an appearance on the variety show titled You Quiz on the Block, which is hosted by MC Yoo Jae Suk and MC Jo Se Ho. Various questions were asked of her regarding her career, one of which was what inspired her to become an actor. She revealed that one of her best friends made her join the theatre in high school, and she started to enjoy it. Soon after, the artist started to attend auditions for various shows.

However, the actress also added that although she managed to reach the final round of the audition, she was unable to secure the job. One of the primary reasons for her rejection was because of her looks. She was often told that she was ‘ugly’ and did not have the face of an actor. However, the artist added that she was not dispirited by the comments and continued to pursue her dream.

More about Chun Woo Hee

Chun Woo Hee has received phenomenal recognition for the recent K-drama she appeared in, which revolves around a family with superpowers. Jang Ki Yong also starred in the show alongside the actress. Furthermore, she also starred in the web series called The 8 Show, starring Ryu Jun Yeol in the lead role.

Some of the other works of the actress include Han Gong Ju, The Piper, The Beauty Inside, Love, Lies, The Wailing, and more. The actress will be appearing in many more shows in the future as the fans eagerly wait for her return.