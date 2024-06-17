The Atypical Family’s Chun Woo Hee to join Song Joong Ki as lead in new drama My Youth by Yumi’s Cells director; Report

Chun Woo Hee, a talented Korean actress who recently led The Atypical Family is gearing up for her next lead role. Reportedly, the actress will be playing the female lead in a new drama called My Youth (working title), co-starring Song Joong Ki. Adding to the excitement, this drama will mark a collaboration between a skilled director-writer pair.

Chun Woo Hee in talks to lead new drama My Youth with Song Joong Ki

On June 17, a Korean media outlet reported that Chun Woo Hee has been cast as the female lead in My Youth. According to an insider source, the actress is positively reviewing her role and planning to work alongside Song Joong Ki in this new drama.

She will embody the character of Sung Jae Yeon, a woman with the right education, personality, salary, and hope.

More about new drama My Youth

My Youth is a new drama that depicts the story of two individuals named Seon Woo Hae and Sung Jae Yeon. After their reunion, both their lives start facing many turbulent forces. The narrative is expected to present a good storyline involving the two characters’ growing connection.

Since this will mark the first collaboration between the talented pair Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee, expectations skyrocket to witness their synergy.

Meanwhile, My Youth will be helmed by director Lee Sang Yeob, celebrated for directing Yumi’s Cells, A Piece of Your Mind, Familiar Wife, and more K-dramas. Joining him is screenwriter Park Si Hyun, who previously worked in Run On.

This new drama’s production is being managed by Hijium Studio, and the filming schedule and other details will be disclosed in time.

Who is Chun Woo Hee?

Chun Woo Hee is a talented Korean actress who rose to the top proving her worth in every work she committed to. Marking her official acting debut in 2004, she has established her prominence among her contemporaries over the span of more the two decades.

Some of her best K-dramas include The Atypical Family (2024), The 8 Show (2024), Delightfully Deceitful (2023), Be Melodramatic (2019), Argon (2017), and more.

On the other hand, Chun Woo Hee’s acting portfolio consists of many acclaimed films like Mother (2009), Han Gong Ju (2013), The Beauty Inside (2015), The Wailing (2016), Love, Lies (2016), Unlocked (2023), and more.

