The Atypical Family’s Jang Ki Yong to go on Asia fanmeet tour Beautiful Day across 6 cities including Bangkok, Tokyo

Jang Ki Yong, the actor who recently starred in The Atypical Family has announced his 2024 Asia fan meet tour. His agency has unveiled the cities along with the dates for this tour. Fans from these regions are looking forward to the actor’s Beautiful Day.

Jang Ki Yong announces six-city Asia fan meet tour Beautiful Day

On June 13, Jang Ki Yong’s agency YG Entertainment announced the actor’s 2024 Asia fan meet tour Beautiful Day. The actor will be making stops in a total of six cities on various dates.

Starting from his home city Seoul on August 3, Jang Ki Yong will visit Tokyo and Osaka respectively on August 18 and 20. Next, he will hold a fan meet in Bangkok, Thailand on September 14.

On September 21, the My Roommate is a Gumiho actor will meet the fans in Taipei, Taiwan. He will wrap up his month-long Asia tour on September 28, making his final stop at Manila, Philippines.

Jang Ki Yong drops refreshing poster for upcoming fan meet tour Beautiful Day

Alongside the cities and list, the Weverse post also revealed a poster featuring Jang Ki Yong as he closed his eyes, resting his head on a sunkissed window. With a comfortable smile, the actor created a refreshing atmosphere in the poster.

The name Beautiful Day is very simple yet significant, as it reveals the wishes of the star who wants to spend a memorable time with his fans.

Meanwhile, there’s much excitement about his 2024 Asia tour, as it comes after 5 years of his 2019 fanmeet Filmography. Ticket opening and further details for Beautiful Day will be announced at a later date.

Who is Jang Ki Yong?

Jang Ki Yong launched his showbiz career in 2012, as a model for Seoul Fashion Week. He quickly became a renowned face in the fashion industry, thanks to his shape features and good height.

Two years later, in 2014, he made his acting debut with Jo In Sung and Gong Hyo Jin starrer drama It’s Okay, That’s Love. Despite having a cameo role, he created significant buzz, landing him an array of pivotal roles in the following years.

Some of his best works include The Atypical Family (2024), My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021), My Mister (2018), and more K-dramas.

