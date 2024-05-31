The Auditors teaser: Shin Ha Kyun is ready to take down all corrupt people exploiting company resources; Watch

The Auditors is a much-awaited mystery comedy which is all set to release in July. Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Jo Aram and more will be leading the upcoming show. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast and crew come together for the exciting workplace drama. It tells the story of an audit team and their experience working as auditors.

The Auditors first teaser starring Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha and Jo Aram

On May 31, tvN released the first teaser for their upcoming drama The Auditors which features Shin Ha Kyun, Lee Jung Ha and Jo Aram. The teaser introduced the character of Shin Ha Kyun who is a legendary auditor who promises to remove all the pests who mooch off of the companies. As he walks past his fellow employees, they discuss his work ethic and how iconic he is as an auditor. Watch the teaser below.

More about The Auditors

It tells the story of a veteran auditor Shin Cha Il who has a cold personality and is ruthless when it comes to work. His team includes a rookie employee who is affectionate and warm. It tells the story of the two growing as individuals and doing their jobs better as they start working together. On the other hand, the Vice President of JU Constructions has ambitions of taking over the company. A rookie auditor at JU Construction only aims for success and is cool-headed.

The project has been directed by Kwo Young Il who is also known for hit dramas like Wedding Impossible, Doom At Your Service, Search: WWW and more.

