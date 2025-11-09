The Bengal Files OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's political thriller online

After its theatrical run, The Bengal Files is set for its digital debut. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial has finally locked its OTT release date, after running in cinemas for a couple of weeks, though on low levels. If you missed watching it in cinemas, here's your chance to witness a hard-hitting political thriller on your home screens.

The Bengal Files set to stream online from November 21

The Bengal Files is all set to stream on ZEE5 from November 21, 2025. While dropping the announcement, the streaming platform shared a fresh poster with the release date and captioned it with, “The story that demands attention. Get ready to witness the boldest chapter of Bengal. #TheBengalFiles premiering on 21st November, on #ZEE5.”

Cast of The Bengal Files

The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial has an ensemble star cast that includes Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Madalsa Sharma, Sourav Das, and others.

The Bengal Files marks the conclusion of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Files trilogy, following The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). Although the movie received a polarised reaction among the audience, like the first two movies of the trilogy, it couldn't match the box office run that The Kashmir Files achieved.

Box Office collections of The Bengal Files

Opened with Rs. 1.35 crore, The Bengal Files managed to see a good trend with each passing day. However, that couldn't last beyond a week, as it faced Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s wave at the box office in the second weekend. Still, it managed to collect around Rs. 15.25 crore at the Indian box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

