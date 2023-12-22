The Bequeathed: Park Hee Soon starrer thriller confirms 2024 premiere; Watch teaser

The highly anticipated Korean horror series, The Bequeathed, has received its Netflix release date. After more than a year since its announcement, the zombie horror K-drama directed by Yeon Sang Do, known for Train to Busan, is set to premiere on Friday, January 19, 2024, on the platform. The plot of the drama revolves around a woman and her complicated family history concerning burial grounds. The news was accompanied by a new trailer, which piqued viewers' interest.

The Bequeathed: Trailer, plot, cast, and more

In the newly released trailer accompanying the announcement, Young-Ho approaches Seo-Ha seeking his portion of the burial ground. As the detectives persist in exploring the links, ominous rituals, enigmatic creatures, and a series of murders hint at the looming horror. The trailer teases a blend of bloodshed, suspense, and chilling moments, leaving viewers eager to discover the unfolding mysteries.

The Bequeathed narrates the tale of Yoon Seo Ha (Kim Hyun Joo), a young woman who discovers her uncle's demise and inherits the family burial ground, her sole remaining familial connection. Amidst mourning, her half-brother, Kim Young Ho (Ryu Kyung Soo), approaches her, seeking his portion of the inheritance. This triggers a sequence of elaborate murders and foreboding occurrences.

The cast also features Park Hee-Soon in the role of police detective Choi Seong-Joon, tasked with delving into the links between the family burial ground and the mysterious occurrences in the town. Park Byung-Eun takes on the character of the squad chief and Sang-Min, Seong-Joon’s junior colleague. Their joint investigation unveils numerous hidden secrets and unsettling truths.

Advertisement

Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho is back with another suspense thriller

The Bequeathed, crafted and scripted by Yeon Sang Do, draws on the creator's experience with well-received Korean films and series like Train to Busan, Hellbound, and Peninsula. Adapted from a widely popular webtoon released on November 27, 2023, the drama quickly gained a substantial following. Marking his directorial debut, Min Hong Nam, who previously collaborated as an assistant director on Train to Busan, takes the helm.

The Bequeathed is set to premiere on January 19, 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ryu Joon Yeol to collaborate with Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho for new project Revelation