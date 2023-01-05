The best K-dramas to binge on Netflix in 2023 including All of Us Are Dead S2

To all the K-drama lovers who have been craving for more, this new year season, we come bearing good news in the form of a carefully curated list of the top hand-selected K-dramas that are all set to stream on Netflix in 2023. Right from classic romance to a seat-gripping zombie drama, we have made sure the list has something for everyone. If you have been trying to figure out, what to watch on Netflix and failing to simply find the K-drama that actually grips your attention, this list of upcoming K-dramas on Netflix is all you need. So, if you are ready to tour through the world of Korean drama filled with meet-cute moments, murder mysteries, and tales of the zombie apocalypse that simply zone you out, all you need to do is scroll on.

Top Korean dramas coming up on Netflix in 2023 All of Us Are Dead S2

All of Us Are Dead S2 Cast: Park Ji hu, Chan Young, YoonYi Hyun Cho Director: Lee Jae Kyu Writer: Joo Dong Geun (webcomic), Chun Sung Il Year of release: 2023 OTT Platform: Netflix Read more about All of Us Are Dead S2 here. If you have been thinking about what to binge on Netflix, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ should be your pick. When it comes to Korean dramas, the show is one of the greatest k-dramas on Netflix. The show features a classic zombie story that will definitely keep you hooked. Alchemy of Souls (Returns to Netflix)

Alchemy of Souls Cast: Jae Wook Lee, Min Hyun Hwang, Joon Sang Yoo Director: Park Joon Hwa Writer: Hong Jung Eun, Hong Mi Ran Date of release: Next Episode, January 7, 2023 OTT Platform: Netflix Movie Rating: 8.7/10 Read more about Alchemy of Souls here. Date of release: January 8, 2023. Alchemy of Souls already has a huge fan base. The highly-rated show is available to watch on Netflix. The latest episode of the Jae Wook Lee, Min Hyun Hwang, and Joon Sang Yoo show will be available to stream on Netflix from January 8th, 2023. Binge on this action-filled romantic drama for your complete entertainment.

Trolley (Season 1)

Trolley (Season 1) Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Hee Soon Park, Mu Yeol Kim Director: Kim Mun Kyo Writer: Ryu Bo Ri Date of release: Next Episode January 9, 2023 OTT Platform: Netflix Trolley (Season 1) Rating: 8.2/10 Read more about Trolley (Season 1) here. If you have been looking for something different you must binge on season 1 of Trolley currently streaming on Netflix. The first season of the latest romantic-thriller K-drama has a total of 16 episodes. The Kim Hyun Joo, Hee Soon Park, and Mu Yeol Kim starrer show is all set to stream on Netflix in January 2023. Jung_E

Jung_E Cast: Kim Hyun joo, Ryu Kyung Soo Director: Sang Ho Yeon Writer: Sang Ho Yeon Date of release: January 20, 2023 Run Time: 1h 38m OTT Platform: Netflix Read more about Jung_E here. Created by Yeong Sang Ho, Jung_E will definitely be an epic science fiction Korean film that will give you a full of dose of entertainment and action. If you like futuristic tales with a deception of a post-apocalypse premise, this one is definitely the one for you. Although it's a Korean movie it is bound to beat every K-drama on Netflix when it comes to the entertainment quotient.

