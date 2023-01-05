The best K-dramas to binge on Netflix in 2023 including All of Us Are Dead S2
If you have been looking for K-dramas to binge-watch this January, you are definitely going to love the perfect little assortment of upcoming K-dramas on Netflix in 2023.
To all the K-drama lovers who have been craving for more, this new year season, we come bearing good news in the form of a carefully curated list of the top hand-selected K-dramas that are all set to stream on Netflix in 2023. Right from classic romance to a seat-gripping zombie drama, we have made sure the list has something for everyone.
If you have been trying to figure out, what to watch on Netflix and failing to simply find the K-drama that actually grips your attention, this list of upcoming K-dramas on Netflix is all you need. So, if you are ready to tour through the world of Korean drama filled with meet-cute moments, murder mysteries, and tales of the zombie apocalypse that simply zone you out, all you need to do is scroll on.
Top Korean dramas coming up on Netflix in 2023
All of Us Are Dead S2
All of Us Are Dead S2 Cast: Park Ji hu, Chan Young, YoonYi Hyun Cho
Director: Lee Jae Kyu
Writer: Joo Dong Geun (webcomic), Chun Sung Il
Year of release: 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix
Read more about All of Us Are Dead S2 here.
If you have been thinking about what to binge on Netflix, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ should be your pick. When it comes to Korean dramas, the show is one of the greatest k-dramas on Netflix. The show features a classic zombie story that will definitely keep you hooked.
Alchemy of Souls (Returns to Netflix)
Alchemy of Souls Cast: Jae Wook Lee, Min Hyun Hwang, Joon Sang Yoo
Director: Park Joon Hwa
Writer: Hong Jung Eun, Hong Mi Ran
Date of release: Next Episode, January 7, 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix
Movie Rating: 8.7/10
Read more about Alchemy of Souls here.
Date of release: January 8, 2023.
Alchemy of Souls already has a huge fan base. The highly-rated show is available to watch on Netflix. The latest episode of the Jae Wook Lee, Min Hyun Hwang, and Joon Sang Yoo show will be available to stream on Netflix from January 8th, 2023. Binge on this action-filled romantic drama for your complete entertainment.
Trolley (Season 1)
Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Hee Soon Park, Mu Yeol Kim
Director: Kim Mun Kyo
Writer: Ryu Bo Ri
Date of release: Next Episode January 9, 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix
Trolley (Season 1) Rating: 8.2/10
Read more about Trolley (Season 1) here.
If you have been looking for something different you must binge on season 1 of Trolley currently streaming on Netflix. The first season of the latest romantic-thriller K-drama has a total of 16 episodes. The Kim Hyun Joo, Hee Soon Park, and Mu Yeol Kim starrer show is all set to stream on Netflix in January 2023.
Jung_E
Jung_E Cast: Kim Hyun joo, Ryu Kyung Soo
Director: Sang Ho Yeon
Writer: Sang Ho Yeon
Date of release: January 20, 2023
Run Time: 1h 38m
OTT Platform: Netflix
Read more about Jung_E here.
Created by Yeong Sang Ho, Jung_E will definitely be an epic science fiction Korean film that will give you a full of dose of entertainment and action. If you like futuristic tales with a deception of a post-apocalypse premise, this one is definitely the one for you. Although it's a Korean movie it is bound to beat every K-drama on Netflix when it comes to the entertainment quotient.
FAQs
