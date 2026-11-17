Korean and Japanese drama fans are in for a treat as an intense cross-border crime thriller The Blue Road is set to release on OTT. The makers have officially announced the global premiere date of the upcoming series starring Son Suk-Ku and Eita Nagayama. The makers have offered a glimpse into the dark mysteries surrounding the series.

When and where to watch The Blue Road?

Directed by Han Jun Hee, best known for his work on D.P. and the film Coin Locker Girl (also known as Chinatown), the crime drama thriller series will premiere on November 20, 2026, on Netflix.

The Blue Road: What is the series about?

The series follows two officers searching a disturbing string of m*rders spanning borders. As more twists, cryptic clues and recurring crimes emerge, the search takes an increasingly sinister turn, pushing the officers into a web of unsettling secrets.

The newly released trailer opens with the main leads' Son Suk-Ku and Eita Nagayama's characters Kim Seok and Inose rushing to a crime scene. The sound of cracking bones, followed by cryptic messages in Korean and Japanese, sets a chilling atmosphere. While Kim Seok navigates through a crowd, Inose displays his anger, highlighting their contrasting approaches to solving the case.

The preview also introduced Lee Yun Ok, played by Kim Shin Rok, a charismatic Zainichi Korean businessman, and a mysterious tiger painting that appears to hold significance in the search. Another particularly tense moment shows Inose coldly looking down at Kim Seok lying on the floor, hinting at the complicated dynamic between the two detectives.

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