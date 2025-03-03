THE BOYZ fans call out the group for repeated disrespectful fan sign behavior; ‘It’s Always the Same Members'

THE BOYZ is currently facing major criticism from their Korean fanbase after multiple complaints about the group’s behavior at recent fan sign events went viral on social media. Fans have accused certain members of repeatedly leaving their seats mid-event, which they claim disrupts interactions and diminishes the experience for attendees. The controversy has sparked heated debates, with some defending the members while others argue that their actions reflect a lack of appreciation for their supporters.

The issue first gained traction when a viral tweet on X, which has now amassed over 8.7 million views, detailed an alleged incident during a recent fan sign event. According to the fan’s account, members of THE BOYZ repeatedly excused themselves under the pretence of taking bathroom breaks, often disappearing for several minutes at a time.

The fan described the situation as frustrating, writing, "THE BOYZ’s ‘Can’t Hold It In’ Incident: During a fansign event, THE BOYZ kept fidgeting and getting up, saying they needed to go to the bathroom, like restless dogs that can’t find a good spot to poop, all because they didn’t want to spend time with the fangirls”, as quoted by Koreaboo.

The fans further wrote in another tweet, "Going to the bathroom? Sure, THE BOYZ members are human, too. So, of course they can. But during a fansign event where each fan only gets one minute to talk? As soon as we got to Fan #50, they started getting up one by one and walking out of the venue until half of them were gone. Then they came back about five minutes later. It’s always the same members who leave like Younghoon, Hyunjae, etc. In fact, Hyunjae left the event the fastest, too. These ingrates… I hope they reflect on what they did”.

Additional users joined in, sharing similar experiences from past fan signs and claiming that this behavior has been a recurring issue rather than an isolated incident. They shared photos and videos from the event, showing empty chairs where members were supposed to be engaging with fans. As the viral post continued to gain attention, more longtime fans of THE BOYZ chimed in, revealing that they had also felt let down by the group's alleged lack of engagement. Many expressed that they had been willing to overlook such behavior in the past, but the situation had now become a pattern, making it difficult to ignore.

A fan shared their frustration, stating that THE Bs seem to be acknowledged by THE BOYZ only when it serves the group's interests; whether for voting, award wins, endorsements, or comebacks. Outside of these moments, fans feel overlooked. The fans expressed feeling unimportant and claimed they had never seen another idol group treat their supporters this way, emphasizing that fans should not be relied upon only when their support is needed.

Several fans noted that while idols are humans with needs, it is unusual for members of a group to repeatedly leave a fan sign event so frequently. Some speculated that company mismanagement might be a factor, suggesting that the members could be overworked or disengaged due to internal issues. However, others argued that the responsibility ultimately lies with the idols themselves to show appreciation for their fans.

While the criticism has been loud within the Korean fandom, international fans have had mixed reactions. Some believe that the backlash is exaggerated and that expecting idols to refrain from bathroom breaks or other minor interruptions is unreasonable.

However, others pointed out that the issue is not about bathroom breaks themselves but rather the frequency and timing of these departures. Additionally, some K-pop fans outside of THE BOYZ’s fandom observed that this kind of behavior is uncommon at fan signs. Compared to other groups, where members typically remain seated and engaged throughout the event, THE BOYZ’s repeated departures stood out as unusual.

As the debate continues to spread across social media, THE BOYZ and their agency have yet to release a statement addressing the backlash. For now, fans are waiting to see whether the group will respond to the criticism, offer an explanation, or take steps to improve their interactions at future events.