THE BOYZ members except New demand exit from agency, ONE HUNDRED denies flouting contract

Amid worries of being unpaid for their work, members of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ have stated plans to terminate the contract with management label ONE HUNDRED. In a new notice released via their representative, the team has announced that as of February 10, 2026, the group is no longer an artist of the company.

THE BOYZ notifies the agency of the decision to terminate their contract

9 members of the boy group, THE BOYZ, have declared battle against their agency. THE FACT reported that Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo, and Eric, all members of the team except New, sent a certificate of contents to ONE HUNDRED CEO Cha Ga Won back in February. The singers have notified her of the termination of their contracts and have cited the breach of trust beyond repair due to the deal’s violation as the reason for the same.

Moreover, the group has requested access to their contracts and payment details, but these have not been provided to them. Meanwhile, large amounts, such as a withdrawal of 150 million KRW, have been made from their dorm’s deposit. The members are seemingly left without a practice room for their upcoming KSPO Dome concert from April 24 to 26, making them resort to personal funds for paying staff members and renting venues.

In response to this, ONE HUNDRED LABEL Co. Ltd. has shared its rebuttal, claiming that the singers were paid hefty amounts for their signing fees with the promise of working under the contract as one team, which was made impossible due to various controversies. They claim that THE BOYZ members have denied support, such as vehicles, managers, and practice rooms, for their work. Usage of their dorm deposit money by the CEO has also been denied by the agency.

Amid all this, member New has expressed his wish to maintain his exclusive contract with ONE HUNDRED for personal reasons, as the other navigate the complex arrangement for their future in the music industry.

ALSO READ: Ju Haknyeon exits THE BOYZ after terminating contract with agency amid dating controversies, group to continue as 10-piece