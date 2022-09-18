THE BOYZ’s Eric and Sunwoo to resume official activities; IST Entertainment promises return with 11 members

Eric went on a break in March this year after experiencing health concerns while last month member Sunwoo announced his hiatus.

THE BOYZ members Eric and Sunwoo have been on respective hiatus from earlier in the year and are now set to make a return to their official activities. In a notice released by their agency IST Entertainment on the group’s fancafe, they notified the fans that Eric had returned to South Korea after a period of rest in the United States and is earnestly working to make his comeback to the group’s schedules. Furthermore, member Sunwoo has also decided to return after a brief hiatus.

Check out the full notice below.

“Hello. This is IST Entertainment.

First, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the fans who love and support THE BOYZ. This is in regards to THE BOYZ members Eric and Sunwoo’s future activities.

After halting activities in March for health reasons, Eric had a period of rest at home in the United States. He recently returned to Korea and is working towards recovering his condition while watching over his progress.

Additionally, after discussing with the artist himself, we decided that there will be no strain in preparing for his return, so we plan on speeding up preparations for his return for the next album and activities.

We will do our best so that Eric can greet fans who have waited for a long time with healthy and bright energy. We request your unwavering support for Eric.

With regards to THE BOYZ member Sunwoo, during his temporary hiatus, he took time to rest and focus on recovery.

According to the artist’s opinion and after sufficient discussion between the agency and the members, we announce that he plans to join upcoming activities.

In the future, we will announce their official activities through the schedule on our official home page and we will do our best so that THE BOYZ can greet you as 11 members as soon as possible.

Once again, we would like to thank the fans for their concern and support.

Thank you.”

