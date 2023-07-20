THE BOYZ's Eric to sit out of Singapore concert as he injures himself; Agency informs

Eric from THE BOYZ got into an unfortunate accident as he fell down the stairs. This led to THE BOYZ member sitting out of the group's concert in Singapore. THE BOYZ are currently on their second world tour called ZENERATION, they have covered many cities in Asia and performed in Singapore on July 20. The agency informed fans that he would be getting a proper check-up at the hospital and apologized to Singapore fans through an official statement for this sudden change in plans asking for their understanding of Eric's condition.

THE BOYZ's agency's statement

"Hi, This is IST Entertainment. One of THE BOYZ members, Eric fell down the stairs while preparing for THE BOYZ 2ND WORLD TOUR: ZENERATION in SINGAPORE concert and is currently in the hospital going through a detailed check-up. Therefore, we are afraid to inform you that Eric will not be able to join THE BOYZ 2ND WORLD TOUR: ZENERATION in SINGAPORE today. We will be sharing updates on his condition and upcoming schedules. Once again we are sorry to inform all fans about this sudden and unfortunate event. We will do our very best in helping Eric to get better soon. We seek everyone's understanding and thank you for your support."

About THE BOYZ's recent activities

THE BOYZ will be returning after 6 months since their release of ROAR with the second full-length album. This full-length album will be the first one released by THE BOYZ after 3 and half years. The album is set to release on August 7 this year. THE BOYZ are all set to perform at the Jakarta show for their ZENERATION concert on July 29. It is not confirmed if Eric will participate in the upcoming show or not, the agency of the group is yet to inform regarding his condition. THE BOYZ also participated in the 2023 Ice Bucket Challenge nominated by the Love in the Moonlight star Park Bo Gum. This was done in regard to getting public attention to establish South Korea's first Lou Gehrig Nursing Hospital. They also further nominated other K-pop idols in the relay donation campaign to help people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease).

