THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon to temporarily sit out of activities due to Disc Stenosis; Agency issues statement

THE BOYZ will be making a comeback on November 20 and prior to their upcoming release, it was announced that member Ju Haknyeon would be sitting out of the promotional activities because of health issues. The group is all set to make a comeback this month with the second part of their full-length album PHANTASY.

THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon to sit out of comeback activities

On November 16 it was announced that THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon would be taking a temporary hiatus due to health issues. He has been diagnosed with Disc Stenosis because of this he will not be able to join the rest of the members for their upcoming comeback activities and concerts for a while. His agency IST Entertainment stated that they would update the date of his joining back in the future when he has recovered.

THE BOYZ's agency states member Ju Haknyeon advised rest

IST Entertainment issued a statement regarding the member's health. They explained that Ju Khanyeon has been suffering from back pain for a while now and has been receiving regular check-ups and treatments. The company further explained that as his pain worsened on November 16, he went to the hospital and underwent an additional examination and treatment. Due to his condition of disc stenosis in his lower back, the idol has been advised to rest and prevent large movements.

Elaborating on THE BOYZ's upcoming comeback the agency furthered that they will prioritize the artist's health and after discussions with him, they have come to the conclusion that Ju Haknyeon would be sitting out of activities and focusing on health. They continued and added that the member would not be participating in the promotions for THE BOYZ 2ND ALBUM [PHANTASY] Pt.2 Sixth Sense which is scheduled to release on November 20 and THE BOYZ’s “2ND WORLD TOUR : ZENERATION – ENCORE.

More about THE BOYZ's upcoming album

On October 25, it was confirmed that THE BOYZ would be making a comeback this fall. On November 20, the group will be releasing the 2nd part of their album PHANTASY, Sixth Sense.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ to make their comeback in 6 months since Roar? Details inside