THE BOYZ’s label IST Entertainment releases official statement regarding invasion of privacy and rumours

THE BOYZ group is taking strong action against the invasion of privacy and the spread of false information. On April 4th, IST (IST) Entertainment, the agency of THE BOYZ, posted a notice on the official fan cafe on the 'Guide to Legal Action Regarding Invasion of THE BOYZ's Privacy, Malicious Posts and Dissemination of False Information'.

IST Entertainment’s response:

The agency said, "Even after the notice regarding the invasion of privacy announced in February of last year, unauthorised visits to places related to the daily life of artists such as office buildings and shops as well as accommodations continued, causing mental and emotional damage to artists as well as their families, acquaintances, and people around them. They are suffering serious material damage," they said. "A loud noise in front of the office building, acts of obstructing traffic while filming, attempts to trespass the artist's accommodation and parking lot, and acts of moving and following a vehicle unreasonably are collected by black box or CCTV images and are subject to jurisdiction. We would like to inform you that we are continuing to deliver and report to the police station."

"Even in the early morning of this day, there was a case of being handed over to a police officer at the scene for the above acts," he said. We are planning to take legal punishment, so please immediately stop the act of invading the privacy of the artist." In addition, "We have requested that you refrain from writing false facts about THE BOYZ, continuous slander, and invasion of privacy." We also inform you that the review of the law firm is also ongoing. Afterwards, we will continue to take thorough legal action against malicious posts through self-monitoring and emails from fans, and we would like to inform you that there will be no leniency or agreement in this process in the future." THE BOYZ released their 8th mini album 'BE AWAKE' last month and promoted the title song 'ROAR'.

