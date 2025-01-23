THE BOYZ's Sangyeon's military enlistment date announced; agency asks fans not to visit him on D-day

THE BOYZ's leader and eldest member Sangyeon is to enlist in the military this year, as per the official statement issued by their agency ONE HUNDRED on January 23. The 28-year-old boy band member will start the mandatory 18-month services within two months. As per the agency, the K-pop idol himself got the update regarding the enlistment on Thursday.

The agency informed, "Sangyeon applied to the Army Band and received his final acceptance notification from the Military Manpower Administration on January 23." Before heading to the military training, THE BOYZ member will continue with his scheduled activities and "create great memories with fans" as per the agency. The statement revealed that Sangyeon's enlistment date has been fixed as March 17, which is just 53 days away.

The notice further read that there will be no special events on the day of entry into the training camp for the sake of his and safety and to prevent creation of any kind of confusion. They mentioned making the decision "out of respect for the other soldiers and their families". They advised the fans to keep this in mind and refrain from visiting the K-pop idol at his enlistment venue on D-day.

The agency expressed hope for continued support from fans, stating, "We ask for your continued love and support as he fulfills his military duty and returns in good health." Before enlisting, Sangyeon will participate in THE BOYZ's upcoming fan-con THE B LAND, scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 2.

Formed in 2017, 11-member boy band THE BOYZ debuted under IST Entertainment with their album THE FIRST.

Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, JuHaknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric achieved a major breakthrough in 2020 by clinching the top spot on Mnet's competitive reality show Road to Kingdom, earning widespread recognition and acclaim. In 2024, they signed with ONE HUNDRED, following the expiration of their contracts with theke former management company.

