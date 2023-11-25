THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo suffers neuralgia and neuritis amidst comeback, yet continues activities while recuperating

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of neurological conditions, namely neuralgia and neuritis.

Amid THE BOYZ's anticipated return, Sunwoo faces the challenges of neuralgia and neuritis. Despite these health issues, he remains dedicated to his commitments and continues with his activities while prioritizing his recovery. IST Entertainment, their agency, has offered further insights or updates regarding Sunwoo's condition, ensuring fans stay informed about his progress during this time.

Sunwoo suffers from neuralgia and neuritis amidst THE BOYZ's comeback

IST Entertainment issued an update regarding Sunwoo's health and involvement in THE BOYZ's comeback activities. Their announcement on November 24 detailed Sunwoo's morning discomfort in his neck and shoulders. Initially prepared to immediately escort him to the hospital, the agency accommodated Sunwoo's earnest wish to partake in the Music Bank performance before seeking medical attention.

After the show's pre-recording, Sunwoo underwent a hospital visit, resulting in a diagnosis of neuralgia and neuritis, specifically impacting his neck and shoulders. Despite medical advice advocating restraint from excessive movements for the time being, Sunwoo showcased an unwavering determination to contribute to THE BOYZ's comeback following the recent album release. As a result, he aims to cautiously engage in activities, prioritizing careful participation to prevent overexertion.

IST Entertainment's comprehensive statement underscored Sunwoo's resolute commitment to participating in promotional activities while conscientiously managing his health concerns. The agency emphasized Sunwoo's dedication and intent to balance his involvement in the comeback with mindful self-care, ensuring that his participation aligns with his well-being.

This update highlighted Sunwoo's strong resolve to support his group amidst health challenges, portraying his eagerness to maintain his contributions while being mindful of his physical condition. IST Entertainment reassured fans of Sunwoo's dedication to the group's activities while emphasizing the importance of his health and cautious engagement during this period.

WATCH IT MV by THE BOYZ was revealed on November 20th

THE BOYZ unveiled the music video for the title track WATCH IT from their 2nd full album, PHANTASY Part 2: Sixth Sense, on November 20. This song highlights a captivating bass sound, reflecting the group's shift into Bad Boy personas.

The lyrics narrate a paradoxical tale, cautioning audiences to Watch It and resist its irresistible allure, which paradoxically becomes an enchanting experience impossible to evade. The track also demonstrates the skills of international producers known for crafting hits for prominent K-pop acts such as TWICE and Red Velvet.

