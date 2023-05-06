THE BOYZ’s Younghoon has intense encounter with Lee Dong Wook in stills for Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938

tvN's new Saturday drama 'Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938', which will be broadcast for the first time on the 6th, revealed Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook), who entered 1938, a time of hunting without mercy. Curiosity amplifies what the identity of the mission that entangled him in this era is.

'The Tale of a Nine Tailed Fox 1938' is a K-fantasy action action drama in which Lee Yeon, a 'gumiho' who made an emergency landing in 1938 in an era of chaos, returns to the modern age. It returns after three years with more dynamic action, expanded scale, and characters from colorful tales in an original world view that exquisitely weaves indigenous gods and native monsters. The reunion of director Kang Shin Hyo and writer Han Woo Ri, who made a mark in the genre of 'K-fantasy' last season, is a point that makes viewers even more excited. In addition, hot expectations are focused on the joining of trusted actors such as Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum and Ryu Kyung Soo.

The photos released ahead of the first broadcast stimulate curiosity about his dynamic moves that will unfold in 1938. Lee Yeon, who is said to have the longest lifespan in the folktale, 'Dong Bang Sak' (played by Younghoon). When he draws his sword with a lively look toward his opponent, he looks disheveled as if he has already gone through a tough battle, but his sword is as straight as the point. However, Dong Bang Sak is also not easy. As if neither the sharp edged sword nor Lee Yeon's spirit could harm me, he continued to fight the nerves with a calm expression. Those who started an unknown bet in the following photos. The expressions of Lee Yeon, who is digging around with a prudent face in the world with her hand in the box, and Dong Bang Sak, who confirmed the identity of the ball that came out of it, are meaningful. The main characters are Lee Yeon and Gu Shin Joo (played by Hwang Hee) who existed in 1938. In the meantime, Lee Yeon wielding a sword with a loose-fitting outfit shows the period of his flurry of anger created by the absence of his 'first love' Ah Eum (played by Jo Bo Ah).

