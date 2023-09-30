The Bride of Habaek star Gong Myung reunites with co-star Krystal Jung at VIP screening of Cobweb

Actor Gong Myung cheered on Krystal Jung and Jeon Yeo Been at the VIP screening of her film Cobweb. The Bride of Habaek star also reunited with his co-star Krystal Jung as they were seen posing for selfies together. Read on to know how he supported Krystal Jung and Jeon Yeo Been.

Gong Myung reunited with Krystal Jung

On September 27, Gong Myung took to social media to show his support for Krystal Jung and Jeon Yeo Been screening. Previously, he attended the VIP screening of their dark comedy film Cobweb on September 20. He shared the poster photos of Jeon Yeo Been on the left and Krystal Jung on the right on his Instagram. He captioned the story, "So cool". He met Jeon Yeo Been through the K-drama Be Melodramatic starring Son Suk Ku, Ahn Jae Hong, Chun Woo Hee, and more. Gong Myung also shared another story posing with Krystal Jung for selfies. Gong Myung got all goofy with different expressions throughout the series of photos.

Krystal Jung's Korean name is Jung Soo Jung and so he captioned the story, "Jung Soo Jung, Let's go!!". The two stars were paired up with each other in the drama The Bride of Habaek starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Shin Se Kyung. Looking at this reunion, many fans were excited as they wished to see Gong Myung and Krystal Jung appear in another drama together. Many expressed their happiness as they saw the actors together after a long time.

About Gong Myung

Gong Myung is a South Korean actor who debuted as a member of the first-ever actors' group called 5urprise. They debuted in 2013 under Fantagio Entertainment. The group disbanded in the year 2020 on the expiration of their contracts with the agency. He is siblings with Kim Doyoung also known by his stage name Doyoung who is a part of the K-pop boy group NCT. He has appeared in multiple K-dramas like The Bride of Habaek, Revolutionary Love, Be Melodramatic, and Lovers of the Red Sky. He completed his mandatory military service earlier in June this year and his film Killing Romance starring Honey Lee and Lee Sun Kyun premiered on April 24.

