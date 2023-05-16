The Childe: Kim Seon Ho, Go Ara, Kang Taejoo, Kim Kangwoo star in action-packed teaser and posters

Kim Seon Ho is finally making a comeback with The Childe as NEW Pictures confirms the movie will be out in June with posters and teaser trailer. The film follows Nobleman (Kim Seon Ho), an unidentified pursuer who chases Marco (Kang Taejoo), a half-Korean and half-Filipino who has spent most of his time in illegal box rings but with his mother falling sick suddenly, he decides to find his estranged Korean father in South Korea but as soon as he lands, he realized that he has many people hot on his trails for reasons unknown to him. A man named Han Yi Sa (Kim Kangwoo) chases him to get his father’s entire wealth while Yoon Ju (Go Ara) is someone he reunites with in Korea. Nobleman is the most mysterious man to Marco as he restricts his movements in every way possible.

The posters:

The posters capture Kang Taejoo and Kim Seon Ho’s characters perfectly. Marco is seen running through the forest, trying to escape the mess he has been thrust into when all he wanted was to find his father so that he can pay his mother’s medical bills while Nobleman seems relaxed and even happy as he smiles wide, pointing the gun to someone off the view, most probably Marco. The jarring difference in both the posters radiates so much story- Marco is the prey while Nobleman is the predator. Their relationship is still undecided.

The teaser trailer:

The teaser begins with Marco’s beaten up face watching a movie on the plane while he feels a presence in the background and when he turns, Nobleman’s smiling face comes into his view. Marco’s confused questioning fuels Nobleman’s ease. The scene changes to Marco trying to escape many people as soon as he lands in South Korea. Han Yi Sa, a second conglomerate client who is behind Marco’s father’s wealth, sends his people to catch him and likely kill him while Yoon Ju (Go Ara) seems to be a good person but her intentions don’t seem as clean. Nobleman remains a mystery as he skillfully runs behind Marco and the teaser ends with Marco on the ground while Nobleman said, “Didn’t I say we would meet again?” with his dimpled smile that scares the wits of Marco and viewers.

