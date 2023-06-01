The Childe Trailer: Kim Seon Ho, Kang Taejoo, Kim Kangwoo, Go Ara starrer promises high-octane action

The Childe follows the life of Marco (Kang Taejoo), a half-Korean and Filipino boxer who spends his night in underground boxing rings in the Philippines but soon his mother falls sick and he doesn’t know how to pay for the mountain of medical bills. So, he goes to South Korea to find his father but on the way, he comes across Nobleman (Kim Seon Ho), a mysterious man with seemingly sinister intentions. While Marco tries to escape him, he comes across Isa Han (Kim Kangwoo), a man behind his father’s immense wealth, and Yoon Ju, a lady filled with secrets who seems to have a connection with Marco. The film will be released on June 21.

The poster:

The movie The Childe, which will be great to see in theaters this summer, has released a thrilling poster and main trailer that feature an exciting car chase and a fantastic action sequence. The boxer Marco (played by Kang Taejoo) is the focus of the recently released poster. Marco became everyone's target right away, and the appearance of three people who became involved with Marco with different stories caught the eye. From the mysterious Nobleman (Kim Seon Ho), who aims a gun at Marco while smiling, to the second-generation conglomerate Isa Han (Kim Kangwoo), who relentlessly pursues Marco with eyes filled with opportunity, and even the mysterious Yoon Ju (Go Ara), who meets Marco by chance. While everybody's eyes are aimed at the main objective, Marco, raising pressure, the genuine justification for why they are pursuing 'Marco' intensifies the interest.

The main trailer:

The trailer delivered together begins with the image of Nobleman who whistles and strokes his hair comfortably. From the day-to-day existence of Marco, a fighter who goes around unlawful arenas in the Philippines, to getting on a plane to Korea to pay for his mom's medical procedure, the Nobleman who screens' everything Marco might do excites interest. Here, the phrase 'enemy or friend' prompts Marco to flee in a frantic attempt to escape, becoming the target of everyone without explanation, setting the stage for an unpredictable narrative. From Nobleman who has never missed an objective, to Isa Han who focuses on Marco with an energetic look, and Yoon Ju who continues to have a coincidental experience with Marco, these characters are equipped with a plethora of mysteries and they create a new genre of action thriller as the viewers guess who the real villain is.

