The Dancing Wanderers tease their upcoming variety show, post a glimpse from the shoot

Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Wan Sun, BoA, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa can be seen posing together in a recent update from the sets of ‘The Dancing Wanderers’. Uhm Jung Hwa recently took to her official SNS and posted a picture of herself posing alongside Lee Hyori, Kim Wan Sun, BoA, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa. In the said update, the girls can be seen flexing their fashionable attires. The picture was captioned ‘’We are filming 'The Dancing Wanderers' right now~~ We're going live later today!! Come join us~~ They say the MZ generation poses expressionless for photos..’

Uhm Jung Hwa later also revealed that the group will soon appear on a live broadcast via the official YouTube channel of Kim Tae Ho PD. During their time on ‘The Dancing Wanderers’, the aforementioned artists will tour different regions and interact with fans on the go.

The Dancing Wanderers

‘The Dancing Wanderers’ was first formed on TVING’s original variety series called ‘Seoul Check-in’. The show’s main line-up consisted of some of South Korea’s most popular and successful musicians who were loved by the audience for their candid nature on the show. It was during the airing period of ‘Seoul Check-in’ when Lee Hyori thought that the group could do something like a guerilla concert if and when the opportunity presented itself. The opportunity has not only presented itself but has in fact managed to surface in the form of tvN original. The upcoming variety is being looked forward to by fans across the world.

The show has an interesting premise that will follow some of the most remarkable artists in the Korean pop music industry as they navigate their way through a nationwide tour. The best part of the show is that the female artists will categorically take time out to personally interact with fans. The performances throughout the show will each follow a separate, unique theme. The aforementioned themes will reportedly be used keeping in mind every artist’s individual charms so as to better highlight them. ‘The Dancing Wanderers’ will be a creative consequence of the collaborative effort of PDs Kim Tae Ho and Kang Ryung Mi.

