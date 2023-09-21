The Deal: Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi and Yoo Su Bin work together for money in NEW poster

On September 21, Wavve released a new poster for the new thriller drama The Deal featuring the three main leads- Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi and Yoo Su Bin. The drama follows three childhood friends who find themselves in a kidnapping situation in order to get 10 billion Korean won. Jun Sung (Yoo Seung Ho) gets dragged into the plan to kidnap Min Woo (Yoo Su Bin) by Jae Hyo (Kim Dong Hwi) and their normal lives change forever. Episodes 1 and 2 will be released on October 6.

The Deal poster starring Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi, and Yoo Su Bin

The poster for the movie The Deal shows three friends sitting around a table counting money. The room is dark and dingy, and Min Woo is the only one tied up with duct tape and rope. However, he is also counting money, which suggests that he is in on the plan as well. Jun Sung and Jae Hyo look like they are mulling over their decisions, but they are also tempted by the money in front of them. Their grim expressions suggest that there are more twists to the story than anticipated. The words on the poster say, "We decided to become accomplices," which suggests that even the kidnapped victim is in on the scheme to fool his family.

About the characters

Jun Sung, a talented ex-baseball player, is struggling to re-enter society after his military service. His friend Jae Hyo, a gifted medical student, is also struggling financially and is facing expulsion from school. In desperation, Jae Hyo decides to kidnap Min Woo, a childhood friend, and extort money from his family. He drags Jun Sung along as his accomplice, but their plan goes awry. Now, all three friends are in over their heads, facing the consequences of their actions. Jun Sung, who was initially reluctant to participate in the kidnapping, is now forced to confront his own moral compass. Jae Hyo, who was driven to crime by desperation, must now deal with the reality of his choices. Min Woo, the kidnapped victim, finds himself in a complex situation where his friends are also his accomplices.

