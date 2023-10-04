The Deal: Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi and Yoo Su Bin’s thrilling series to premiere in 200 regions globally

The highly-anticipated series titled The Deal is set to go on a global release following its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival this year. The Deal starring Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi, and Yoo Su Bin has managed to garner the audience's interest and curiosity around the upcoming series. Its premiere at the film festival also helped generate buzz.

The Deal to be released in 200 regions across the globe

The Deal is all set to make its grand debut internationally. The thrilling series has been confirmed to air in over 200 regions across the globe. Global audiences from different parts of the world will now be able to watch the suspenseful thriller The Deal. Viewers from the regions of America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and India can witness The Deal on the OTT platform, Rakuten Viki. In addition to this, The Deal will air on the leading OTT platform, FriDay for audiences in Taiwan. The global premiere is not only limited to the above regions, The Deal will see its debut in other areas like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mongolia, and Japan. The Deal will be making its way to the global content market and push further the boundaries of Hallyu content. The first three episodes of The Deal will premiere in the 'On Screen' section during the 28th Busan International Film Festival which will be held from October 4 to 13. The first two episodes of The Deal will premiere on October 6 on Wavve.

About The Deal's plot

The Deal has a gripping plot. It is a story about Jun Sung played by Yoo Seung Ho who struggles to re-enter society post his military service. Jae Hyo played by Kim Dong Hwi is his friend and also a medical student facing expulsion from school amid financial crisis. Desperate Jae Hyo hatches a plan to kidnap Minwoo, his childhood friend played by Yoo Su Bin who is the only child hailing from a wealthy family and aims to extort a million dollars from his family. Soon their plan takes an ugly turn when they face the real consequences for their actions.

