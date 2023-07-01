The Devil Judge Ji Sung surprises wife Lee Bo Young with gifts during shoot for upcoming drama Hyde

On June 30th, Lee Bo Young posted on her Instagram, 'Bo Young's family'. Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young are smiling broadly in front of a coffee truck in the published image. Specifically, the flag of the espresso truck peruses, 'Bo Young's family set it up to battle the warm climate. Hwaiting Hyde! Hwaiting Lee Bo Young!' In the meantime, Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young got hitched in 2013 and have a girl and a son.

Lee Bo Young’s activities:

Lee Bo Young posted a few photographs on her Instagram. In her published photograph, Lee Bo Young is getting a kiss from her child before a shop. She particularly emphasizes the charming relationship between the two. "The family is warm," "Wow, awesome," and "So cute" were some of the responses that netizens who saw this displayed. Previously, she made a guest appearance in the tvN’s See You In My 19th Life. Sang Ah, played by Lee Bo Young, is a mother who has a lot of problems and is also the representative of the MI Hotel. She is wealthy and beautiful, but she has a terminal illness and has no time left. She worries about her son, who will be left alone after she leaves. In the 18th episode of Ban Ji Eum's life, she is also the one who helped the young Seo Ha (Jung Hyeon Jun) meet Yoon Joo Won (Kim Sia) who conclusively took her life and requested that her lord assist her take care of him, allowing her an opportunity to go straight through the nineteenth life.

About Ji Sung:

Ji Sung is best known for his roles in the television dramas All In, Save the Last Dance for Me, New Heart, Protect the Boss, Secret Love, Kill Me, Heal Me, Innocent Defendant, Familiar Wife, Doctor John, The Devil Judge and the movie My PS Partner. In his last drama, The Devil Judge, he played the role of Kang Yo Han, a chief judge who rebuffs the dishonest with no benevolence, in this way procuring himself a standing as a legend of the common people. However, he keeps his past a secret and hides his true goals and motivations.

