‘The Devil Judge’ star Park Gyu Young to lead alongside Cha Eun Woo in new rom-com drama

Based on a novel concept and a solid story that repeats reversals, it is based on a popular webtoon of the same name that has been loved by readers. Previously, Cha Eun Woo (Jin Seo Won) and Lee Hyun Woo (Lee Bo Gyeom) were confirmed to appear, and Park Gyu Young joined as the female lead, and it is emerging as an anticipated work. Park Gyu Young plays the role of pretty, smart, and even with a pleasant personality, her seemingly perfect appearance at first glance her, Han Hae Na, who walks the solid road of her life. However, Hannah's days seem to lead only to her flower path, and she faces the biggest crisis of her life after kissing Jin Seo Won. Park Gyu Young is going to express herself in her own color as she spends her days without the wind like this.

On September 23rd, 'Good Day To Be A Dog' announced on September 23rd that Park Gyu Young will play the female lead, Hae Na. 'Good Day To Be A Dog' is an unpredictable fantasy romance drama about a woman who is cursed to turn into a dog when kissed, and a man who is afraid of dogs, although the only cheat that can break the curse is.

Park Gyu Young began training to become an actor after she was scouted by JYP Entertainment in 2015, who saw her on the cover of a college magazine. She made her acting debut in Jo Kwon's music video ‘Crosswalk’ in 2016. From 2016 to 2018, she played supporting roles in television dramas including ‘Solomon's Perjury’, ‘Rain or Shine’, and ‘The Third Charm’; she also appeared in the web dramas ‘Magic School’ and ‘Miss Independent Jieun’. She made her film debut in 2018 with the films ‘Wretches’ and ‘Love+Sling’.

In 2019, Park appeared in the television dramas ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ and ‘Nokdu Flower’ in supporting roles. In August the same year, she left JYP Entertainment and joined Saram Entertainment. In 2020, she landed her first main role in a television series in the tvN drama 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay', appearing alongside Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Yea Ji. The same year, she appeared in Netflix's television series ‘Sweet Home’. In 2021, Park starred in the mystery legal drama ‘The Devil Judge’ as Yoon Soo Hyun, Kim Ga On's childhood friend who is now a police detective. Later the same year, Park joined the KBS drama ‘Dali and Cocky Prince’ which was her first terrestrial lead role.

