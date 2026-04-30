The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt Shine a Sharp Mirror on Journalism With Timed Nostalgia

Name: The Devil Wears Prada 2

Director: David Frankel

Writer: Aline Brosh McKenna

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, Conrad Ricamora, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Rating: 3.5/5

Plot

With the constantly changing world of journalism, Miranda Priestly, who is the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway is at its wits end as an ill-fated article threatens its standing in the world of publications. Desperate to save themselves from ruin, she heads out to a luxury brand where her ex-assistant, Emily Charlton, now stands as a senior executive and has the funds to help. Their deeply buried past stands in between the business of the magazine, and in comes Andy Sachs to save the day as the new Features Editor. Whether Miranda will be able to come out unscatched remains to be seen.

What Works for The Devil Wears Prada 2

The film that was practically demanded by fans for it to come to fruition after 2 decades of the original, relies heavily on its nostalgia factor, blending in the charm of almost all of the original cast members. That is not to say that any of it falters; instead, it helps the project to carry itself with more grace and a recall factor that will surely showcase itself at the box office.

With every tiny brand trying its hand at getting a foot in the doorway of the film, there’s a clear push for some of the biggest names to find their way in with probable ease. Thankfully, that means some good jokes at the expense of the luxury names and a pizzazz that has forever been the identity of the franchise. The outfits are impeccable, as expected, with some of the most coveted numbers from iconic collections making their way to the stars’ closets.

While not entirely relying on its history, The Devil Wears Prada 2 carries itself with pride and authenticity, holding a big, fat mirror to the face of the journalism industry and what has become of it, or rather what is left of it. It raises questions and showcases the tangibility of it all, especially with the ‘enzyme’ articles that Andy harps about. A hard relate. There’s emotion and camaraderie and some solace with the return of fashion to the industry, a fact surely many would appreciate in the film.

What Does Not Work for The Devil Wears Prada 2

The iconic dialogues are nowhere to be found. The identity of the 2006 original is surely missed, and although there are a couple of moments where Miranda unleashes her wrath, it’s nearly not enough. There’s less drama, and perhaps the makers did not wish to portray Emily in a bad light at the end of it, but it all ties up too well with no bad blood, and surely one can appreciate some realism.

Acting Performances in The Devil Wears Prada 2

There’s clear grandeur in the film, and a visible growth in the years, especially for Meryl Streep, who is the clear winner of it all. Anne Hathaway also carries herself fairly well, as does Stanley Tucci, who finally, finally, gets his flowers. The same, unfortunately, cannot be said for Emily Blunt, who, despite being given a (SPOILER ALERT) crucial positioning in the drama of the sequel, does not pull it off with as much malice to make it convincing. Simone Ashley has much of the look but is underused due to the overwhelming force of the leads of the film.

Final Verdict: The Devil Wears Prada 2

Should you watch it? A resounding 100% yes! The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back the familiarity of the original and the amazement of the changed magazine realm with the way it knows best. It offers a realistic look at the industry at present, albeit a fairly mild version of it, allowing for questions and opinions to be formed. The sequel also carries the warmth of the cast and their friendships in a gleeful execution, which is practically a celebration of cinema and fashion in the best way possible. In the end, it provides the much-needed fashion rule book for probably the next year or two in the real world. That’s all.

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