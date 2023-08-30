The Devil’s Plan gets a release date; SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, Ha Seok Jin, and more to compete on Netflix show

Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan is set to premiere on September 26. It is a mind-bending survival game show created by PD Jung Jong Yeon who has previously worked on shows like The Genius and The Great Escape. The Devil’s Plan is Netflix’s new survival game show in which 12 players from different professions come together to compete and test their mental limits through mind-puzzling games and the one who wins will receive the ultimate prize of 500 million won and will be declared the ultimate brain.

The Devil’s Plan unveils teaser and poster

After the success of Squid Game, Netflix is set to premiere another survival show but this time the show will test the mental limits of the participants. The poster shows a glimpse of the program's masked host along with an intriguing caption, 'The devil's plan to test you.' The various scribbles behind depict the range of games and challenges the contestants will face. Among the participants of the show are Actor Ha Seok Jin, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, comedian and actress Park Kyung Lim, and more. The participants will spend a week in a confined space with no connection to the outside world.

Netizens are looking forward to the new survival game show

Netizens are captivated to see how the survival game show will turn out to be. PD Jung Jong Yeon shared why he was motivated to create this particular kind of survival game show. He shared that he had a desire to create a brain survival program with a format that is rational and entertaining. If people think or act in a certain way that is way different than their usual self, they might question their self saying 'Did I really have such thoughts?' The Devil’s Plan is a show that evokes such questions. Look forward to The Devil’s Show on September 26.

