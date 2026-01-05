The Divine Fury actor Ahn Sung Ki passes away at 74, industry colleagues to hold film funeral

Korean actor Ahn Sung Ki has breathed his last. According to reports on January 5, 2026, Seoul-based Soonchunhyang University Hospital shared that the 74-year-old had passed away this morning. Soon after, his agency, Artist Company, shared the confirmation with a social media post, offering condolences. It is known that the star previously struggled with blood cancer in 2019 and was recently hospitalized due to an emergency situation at home.

Ahn Sung Ki’s agency shares update on his passing

On Monday morning, the actor’s management label took to their official Instagram account to reveal that Ahn Sung Ki had taken his last breath as of that morning. They shared heartfelt words on his acting career, including multiple decades in the entertainment industry.

“This is actor Ahn Sung Ki’s representative agency, Artist Company.

Actor Ahn Sung Ki passed away at 9:00 am on January 5, 2026, at the age of 74.

Ahn Sung Ki was a person who had a deep sense of duty to his craft and unwavering dedication, walking with the history of Korean popular culture.

His acting was always directed toward people and life, and through countless projects, he offered deep resonance and comfort across eras and generations.

In particular, actor Ahn Sung Ki was a true "nation’s actor" who valued his dignity and responsibility as a human being above all else, and who respected his fellow artists and the set. Artist Company is deeply saddened by this sudden news. We pray that the deceased rest in peace and offer our sincere condolences to the bereaved family.”

They added the details of the arrangement of his last rites following his demise. The funeral will be held as a film funeral hosted by the Shin Young Kyun Arts and Culture Foundation and the Korean Film Actors Association. Actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung will escort the veteran star on his final journey. The funeral will be held in Room 31 of the Seoul St. Mary's Hospital Funeral Home, being held at 6 am on Friday, January 9, and the burial site will be Byeolgeurida in Yangpyeong.

Previously, Ahn Sung Ki was admitted to the emergency room after choking on his food last Tuesday, December 30, and had been in the intensive care unit. He is survived by his wife and two children.

ALSO READ: Kang Seo Ha passes away at 31: From Heart Surgeons to The Flower in Prison, know her 5 best K-drama roles