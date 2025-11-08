The Dream Life of Mr. Kim OTT Release: Date, when and where to watch, what to expect and cast

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim is an upcoming webtoon-based K-drama that has piqued the interest of many viewers online, all thanks to its intriguing storyline. Moving star Ryu Seung Ryong takes on a rather unexpected but fitting role in the office dramedy, and it’s everything you may be looking for and more. Here’s everything you need to know before checking out the Ryu Seung Ryong starrer.

When and where can fans watch The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim is all set to release on October 25, 2025, onwards, airing every Saturday at 10:40 pm KST (7:10 pm IST) and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) domestically. Online, the drama can be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix internationally.

What is the story of The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim is unlike anything that its name suggests. The webtoon-based story follows a man named Kim Nak Soo, who loses his ideal life in a matter of moments. Going from having everything to nothing can really change a person, and the drama aims to capture his desperation as he navigates through life with the thought of earning it all back or maybe finding a place for himself.

After losing his valuables in personal and professional life, Mr. Kim takes to separating himself from the title of being a corporate team manager and focuses on finding himself. His 25 years at a company come crashing down, and so does his life at home with a wife and a son. Now he must aim for something else rather than the executive position.

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim stars Ryu Seung Ryong in the titular role, with Myung Se Bin playing Park Ha Jin, the wife of Kim Nak Soo and a homemaker. After trouble striker her family, she decides to return to the workforce, but it’s not so simple. Cha Kang Yoon portrays Kim Soo Gyeom, the intellectual son of Mr. Kim.

