The Eight Sense, Our Dating Sim, A Shoulder To Cry On and more: 4 gripping 2023 K-BLs to add to your watchlist
There are many Korean BLs in 2023 that have taken the world by storm for the amazing storyline, beautiful acting and gorgeous chemistry so here’s our pick of the dramas.
Key Highlight
-
Korean BLs in 2023 have brought some lovable couples and beautiful stories.
-
Take a look at some of our favorites from this year featuring Unintentional Love Story and more
Name: The Eight Sense
Premiere date: 29 March 2023
Cast: Im Ji Sub, Oh Jun Taek
Director: Baek In Woo, Werner Du Plessis
Writer: Werner Du Plessis
Genre: Drama, Romance
No. of Episodes: 10
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
It is a youth romance depicting the events and emotions that occur when Jihyun, a college freshman who is not good at everything, meets Jaewon, a returning student who seems to be perfect in everything. These two become fast friends but they realize they feel more for each other than they have felt for anyone else, which scares both of them. The show is cinematically soothing and brings a lot of realism with the main and secondary characters as they are flawed but willing to work on themselves.
Name: Our Dating Sim
Premiere date: 9 March 2023
Cast: Lee Jong Hyuk, Lee Seung Gyu
Director: Lim Hyun Hee
Writer: Lee Yoon Seul
Genre: Comedy, Romance
No. of Episodes: 8
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
Lee Wan (Lee Jong Hyuk) and Shin Ki Tae (Lee Seung Gyu) were school friends; the former confesses to the latter upon their graduation, and the two lose contact for some years. The story picks up when they must work together on a new date-themed video game. The series has two timelines- one of them in the present and one of them in the past which gives viewers an interesting perspective into their changing relationships.
Name: A Shoulder To Cry On
Premiere date: 15 March 2023
Cast: Kim Jaehan, Shin Yechan
Director: Song Soo Lim
Writer: Song Soo Lim, Kang Jae Hyun
Genre: Comedy, Romance
No. of Episodes: 7
Where to watch: Rakuten Viki
Lee Da Yeol (OMEGA X’s Jaehan) spends his time in school as an outsider, excels as an archer and a member of the archery club, while Jo Tae Hyun (OMEGA X’s Shin Yechan) is one of the school’s most popular students, class president and with a dark secret past. One day, Da Yeol gets wrapped up in rumors after meeting Tae Hyun in the nurse's office, which puts his archery scholarship in jeopardy. Desperate to correct the misunderstanding, Da Yeol does everything he can to quell the rumors but to no avail. On the other hand, Tae Hyun is completely unremorseful and shamelessly follows and begins hanging around with Da Yeol. Without realizing it, the two became curious about each other and slowly started walking the thin line between hate and love.
Name: Unintentional Love Story
Premiere date: 17 March 2023
Cast: Gongchan, Cha Seo Won
Director:Jang Eui Soon
Genre: Drama, Romance
No. of Episodes: 10
Where to watch: TVING, IQIYI
It is a heart-thumping romance drama that tells the story of two men who fall in true love after a relationship that started with lies. It is based on the popular BL (boy love) comic of the same name, 'Unintentional Love Story'. Ji Won Young (Gongchan), who was working at the Taepyeong Group, was unjustly embroiled in the corruption of his direct supervisor and was dismissed from his position. He traveled to Gangneung and met potter Yoon Tae Joon (Cha Seo Won), who had disappeared two years ago. They begin getting enveloped in a world of lies created by the both of them as they hide their secrets from each other but realize that they have fallen for each other.
ALSO READ: 8 breathtaking Korean BL dramas and films of 2021 that left us speechless featuring Light on Me and more
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more