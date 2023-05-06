The Eight Sense, Our Dating Sim, A Shoulder To Cry On and more: 4 gripping 2023 K-BLs to add to your watchlist

Name: The Eight Sense

Premiere date: 29 March 2023

Cast: Im Ji Sub, Oh Jun Taek

Director: Baek In Woo, Werner Du Plessis

Writer: Werner Du Plessis

Genre: Drama, Romance

No. of Episodes: 10

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

It is a youth romance depicting the events and emotions that occur when Jihyun, a college freshman who is not good at everything, meets Jaewon, a returning student who seems to be perfect in everything. These two become fast friends but they realize they feel more for each other than they have felt for anyone else, which scares both of them. The show is cinematically soothing and brings a lot of realism with the main and secondary characters as they are flawed but willing to work on themselves.

Name: Our Dating Sim

Premiere date: 9 March 2023

Cast: Lee Jong Hyuk, Lee Seung Gyu

Director: Lim Hyun Hee

Writer: Lee Yoon Seul

Genre: Comedy, Romance

No. of Episodes: 8

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Lee Wan (Lee Jong Hyuk) and Shin Ki Tae (Lee Seung Gyu) were school friends; the former confesses to the latter upon their graduation, and the two lose contact for some years. The story picks up when they must work together on a new date-themed video game. The series has two timelines- one of them in the present and one of them in the past which gives viewers an interesting perspective into their changing relationships.

Name: A Shoulder To Cry On

Premiere date: 15 March 2023

Cast: Kim Jaehan, Shin Yechan

Director: Song Soo Lim

Writer: Song Soo Lim, Kang Jae Hyun

Genre: Comedy, Romance

No. of Episodes: 7

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Lee Da Yeol (OMEGA X’s Jaehan) spends his time in school as an outsider, excels as an archer and a member of the archery club, while Jo Tae Hyun (OMEGA X’s Shin Yechan) is one of the school’s most popular students, class president and with a dark secret past. One day, Da Yeol gets wrapped up in rumors after meeting Tae Hyun in the nurse's office, which puts his archery scholarship in jeopardy. Desperate to correct the misunderstanding, Da Yeol does everything he can to quell the rumors but to no avail. On the other hand, Tae Hyun is completely unremorseful and shamelessly follows and begins hanging around with Da Yeol. Without realizing it, the two became curious about each other and slowly started walking the thin line between hate and love.

Name: Unintentional Love Story

Premiere date: 17 March 2023

Cast: Gongchan, Cha Seo Won

Director:Jang Eui Soon

Genre: Drama, Romance

No. of Episodes: 10

Where to watch: TVING, IQIYI

It is a heart-thumping romance drama that tells the story of two men who fall in true love after a relationship that started with lies. It is based on the popular BL (boy love) comic of the same name, 'Unintentional Love Story'. Ji Won Young (Gongchan), who was working at the Taepyeong Group, was unjustly embroiled in the corruption of his direct supervisor and was dismissed from his position. He traveled to Gangneung and met potter Yoon Tae Joon (Cha Seo Won), who had disappeared two years ago. They begin getting enveloped in a world of lies created by the both of them as they hide their secrets from each other but realize that they have fallen for each other.

