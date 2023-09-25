The Escape Of The Seven and Arthdal Chronicles 2 lead most buzzworthy K-dramas list, Destined With You follows

The Escape of The Seven, featuring Um Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Yu Bi, and more, has claimed the top spot as the most buzzworthy K-drama for this week in September. It is closely followed by Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun, starring Lee Joon Gi, which secures the second position. Check out the Top 10 list below.

Top K-dramas for this week of September

SBS's new series The Escape of the Seven has made a remarkable debut by securing the top spot on this week's list of the most buzzworthy dramas. In its first week of airing, the show has garnered significant attention, as it claimed the No. 1 position on Good Data Corporation's weekly ranking of TV dramas generating the most buzz. The ranking is determined by collecting data from various sources such as news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions about currently airing or upcoming dramas.

tvN's Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun secured the No. 2 spot on this week's drama list, with star Lee Joon Gi rising to No. 4 on the actor list. The series unfolds in the mythical land of Arth, where the residents of the ancient city of Arthdal and its neighboring regions engage in power struggles while endeavoring to construct a new society.

JTBC's Destined with You maintained its strong presence at No. 3 on the drama list, and SF9's Rowoon climbed to No. 6 on the actor list. Another JTBC K-drama Behind Your Touch secured 4th position on the list. tvN's My Lovely Liar earned the No. 5 position on the drama list.

KBS 2TV's new drama Live Your Own Life made its debut at No. 7 on the drama list this week, while ENA's new series The Kidnapping Day also debuted, securing the No. 8 position. Lastly, KBS's Apple of My Eye rose to No. 9 in its final week on air, wrapping up its run on a positive note.

Check out the top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week

SBS’ The Escape of the Seven tvN’s Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun JTBC’s Destined with You JTBC’s Behind Your Touch tvN’s My Lovely Liar ENA’s New Recruit 2 KBS2’s Live Your Own Life ENA’s The Kidnapping Day KBS1’s Apple of My Eye SBS’ The Killing Vote

