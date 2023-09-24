The Escape of the Seven dictates viewership ratings, Lee Joon Gi's Arthdal Chronicles dips to low

K-drama ratings of currently airing dramas like The Escape of the Seven, Arthdal Chronicles 2, and more were out on September 23. While The Escape of the Seven scored the highest ratings this week, Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung starrer Arthdal Chronicles 2 marked its lowest ratings.

The Escape of the Seven rated 7.3 percent ratings

The crime thriller drama achieved its highest ratings on the release of the fourth episode. SBS drama The Escape of the Seven received 7.3 percent nationwide viewership ratings on average. This episode's ratings were one percent higher than the previous one, making a personal record for the drama. It features incredible actors like Hwang Jung Eum, Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jo Yoon Hee, and Jo Jae Yoon. The K-drama portrays the stories of 7 individuals who get entangled in the disappearance of a young girl as an explosive event awaits them.

Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramoon

In the last week of September, the sageuk drama starring Lee Joon Gi, Shin Se Kyung, Kim Ok Bin, and Jang Dong Geun received its lowest ratings. tvN drama Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramoon marked an average of 3.5 percent viewership ratings nationwide on the fifth episode and dropped to 2.2 percent viewership ratings on the latest episode.

Behind Your Touch

JTBC drama Behind Your Touch continued scoring high ratings with the latest episode aired on Saturday, September 23. It achieved an average of 7.1 percent ratings nationwide making it the highest achiever across all the channels and networks in the same time slots. It features impressive actors like Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, and EXO's leader Suho, and is currently available for international viewers on Netflix.

Live Your Own Life

The KBS TV2 drama achieved a nationwide average of 15.7 percent viewership ratings, continuing to be the highest-rated drama airing on Saturday. It features actors Uee, Go Joo Won, and Ha Jun. It is the most-watched drama to release on the weekends despite dipping for the third episode.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: K-dramas join race: Live Your Own Life, The Escape of the Seven, Behind Your Touch receive high viewership