The Escape Of The Seven holds strong at no. 1 in ratings throughout Chuseok holiday

The new K-drama, The Escape Of The Seven, created by the producers of the popular series The Penthouse: War in Life, has maintained a robust hold on the number one position throughout the Chuseok holidays. Despite experiencing a slight decrease in viewership, this revenge tragedy K-drama, featuring a stellar cast including Um Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, and more, continues to assert its dominance and secure the top spot.

The Escape Of The Seven at the No.1 spot

SBS's The Escape of the Seven experienced its first decline in viewership during the ongoing Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holiday. Despite consistently achieving new all-time highs in each preceding episode since its debut on September 29, the drama witnessed a dip in ratings for its fifth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama, crafted by the creators of the popular The Penthouse series, secured an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent.

Despite this drop, The Escape of the Seven managed to maintain its stronghold by holding the top position in its time slot across all channels, showcasing its resilience even during the festive holiday period.

More about The Escape of the Seven

The picaresque vengeance drama The Escape of the Seven features an ensemble cast including Hwang Jung Eum, Uhm Ki Joon, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jo Yoon Hee, and Jo Jae Yoon, intricately unfolds the narrative of seven villains entangled in the disappearance of a girl, driven by a web of lies and desires. The storyline explores violent retribution against these antagonists, each grappling with personal struggles and motives for engaging in heinous crimes, leading some to the brink of madness in their relentless pursuit of success.

Renowned writer Kim Soon Ok and director Joo Dong Min, recognized as hitmakers from their work on The Last Empress and Penthouse series, joined forces for this gripping saga. Season 1, initially slated as an SBS Friday-Saturday drama, premiered on September 15. As the crime thriller captivates audiences, the anticipation builds for Season 2, scheduled to air next year, promising to deliver another riveting chapter in the tale of revenge and redemption.

