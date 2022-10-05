The Fabulous 1st Teaser OUT: SHINee’s Minho and Chae Soo Bin promise glitz, glamor and young love

‘The Fabulous’ is an upcoming Netflix series starring SHINee member Choi Minho and actress Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles. It has been on the radar of avid K-drama watchers ever since it was announced as it also led to excitement about a refreshing love story. This is the tale involving people who turn ‘fashion’ into ‘passion’ and lead a dynamic way of life.

The first teaser begins with a page from the life of people who work in the fashion industry. Here, Minho plays Ji Woo Min, the star photo editor who takes his skills to some of the most happening events and works his magic around people who love styling. Chae Soo Bin is the PR manager, Pyo Ji Eun, for luxury brands with a lot of interesting people around her.