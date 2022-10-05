The Fabulous 1st Teaser OUT: SHINee’s Minho and Chae Soo Bin promise glitz, glamor and young love
A deep look inside the world of fashion awaits in the show.
‘The Fabulous’ is an upcoming Netflix series starring SHINee member Choi Minho and actress Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles. It has been on the radar of avid K-drama watchers ever since it was announced as it also led to excitement about a refreshing love story. This is the tale involving people who turn ‘fashion’ into ‘passion’ and lead a dynamic way of life.
The first teaser begins with a page from the life of people who work in the fashion industry. Here, Minho plays Ji Woo Min, the star photo editor who takes his skills to some of the most happening events and works his magic around people who love styling. Chae Soo Bin is the PR manager, Pyo Ji Eun, for luxury brands with a lot of interesting people around her.
The two stumble upon each other with their overlapping careers and are pulled into a hyperrealistic place with just them. Their colleagues sense the electrifying air between them and egg them on, only to face denial. They soon become acquainted and their young love begins to take form.
‘The Fabulous’ talks about Ji Woo Min who, though successful, finds himself struggling to come to terms with his job and is instead appreciated for his looks. He is a well-known face in the fashion world as he stays on top of his work. Pyo Ji Eun is a brand manager who has to deal with all kinds of people and faces multiple roadblocks in her path.
‘The Fabulous’ premieres on November 4!
